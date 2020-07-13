RBSE Class 12 Commerce Result 2020: Live Update
RBSE Class 12 Commerce result will be declared today at 11.15 am. The result will be available on the official website rajresults.nic.in. The result will be declared form the board's office in Ajmer and will also be available on the board's official website.
Live updates
Students can check the RBSE result using their roll number and date of birth at rajresults.nic.in.
RBSE 12th Commerce Result Declared
RBSE has declared the Class 12 Commerce result. Students can check the result at rajresults.nic.in using their roll number and date of birth.
RBSE 12th Commerce: How To Check
RBSE 12th Commerce Result: 91.46% Had Qualified Last Year
In 2019, 91.46% of the total students who appeared for the RBSE class 12 commerce exam had qualified it. In Commerce stream, 42,140 students had registered and 41,651 had appeared. The pass percentage for boys was 89.40 per cent and the pass percentage for girls was 95.31 per cent.
RBSE Class 12th Commerce: Direct Link
Students can directly login to http://rajresults.nic.in/Commerce2020bser.aspx and check their result.
RBSE 12th Commerce Result: Reopening Of Colleges
Schools and colleges in Rajasthan and other states have remained close since March 16. As per the new guideline released by the Home Ministry on June 29, educational institutions will remain closed till July 31.
RBSE 12th Commerce Result: What's Next
Soon after the RBSE 12th Commerce results are out, students can download the online mark statement from the official websites. Students are suggested to retain a copy of the marksheet. Original documents supporting the result will be issued by the Board soon after the Class 12th results are out. Students can collect the same from their respective schools.
RBSE 12th Science Declared
In the Class 12 science exam, out of the total 2,39,769 students who registered for the exam 2,37,305 had appeared and 2,18,232 students qualified for higher education. Total pass percentage is 91.96.
RBSE 12th Arts Result Date Update
The result date for RBSE Class 12 Arts exam has not been fixed yet. The result date will be intimated to students later, a board official said.
RBSE 12th Commerce Result Time
According to Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) officials, the results will be released online at 11.15 am today.
RBSE 12th Commerce: Websites To Check Result
The official website for RBSE 12th results, rajresults.nic.in, is unresponsive at the moment. Students have to wait some time and refresh the web page.
RBSE 12th Commerce Today
