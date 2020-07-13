Live

RBSE Class 12 Commerce Result 2020: Live Update

RBSE Class 12 Commerce result will be declared today at 11.15 am. The result will be available on the official website rajresults.nic.in. The result will be declared form the board's office in Ajmer and will also be available on the board's official website.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jul 13, 2020 11:24 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Rajasthan Board Declares Class 12 Commerce Result
CBSE Result 2020: The Firsts In The Board Exam This Year
CBSE Result 2020: List Of Official Websites
COVID-19: 6 States Against Conducting University Exams, HRD Says Student Evaluation Crucial
IIT Kharagpur Researchers Train Farmers In Micro-Irrigation Techniques
Governor Should Reconsider Stand Over University Exams: Sanjay Raut
RBSE Class 12 Commerce Result 2020: Live Update
RBSE Class 12 Commerce result will be declared today at 11.15 am.
New Delhi:

RBSE Class 12 Commerce result will be declared today at 11.15 am. The result will be available on the official website rajresults.nic.in. The result will be declared form the board's office in Ajmer and will also be available on the board's official website.

Live updates

Students can check the RBSE result using their roll number and date of birth at rajresults.nic.in.

11:18 AM IST
July 13, 2020

RBSE 12th Commerce Result Declared

RBSE has declared the Class 12 Commerce result. Students can check the result at rajresults.nic.in using their roll number and date of birth.

11:07 AM IST
July 13, 2020

RBSE 12th Commerce: How To Check

RBSE or Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will publish the RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020 soon on the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

11:06 AM IST
July 13, 2020

RBSE 12th Commerce Result: 91.46% Had Qualified Last Year

In 2019, 91.46% of the total students who appeared for the RBSE class 12 commerce exam had qualified it. In Commerce stream, 42,140 students had registered and 41,651 had appeared.  The pass percentage for boys was 89.40 per cent and the pass percentage for girls was 95.31 per cent.


11:04 AM IST
July 13, 2020

RBSE Class 12th Commerce: Direct Link

Students can directly login to http://rajresults.nic.in/Commerce2020bser.aspx and check their result.

11:00 AM IST
July 13, 2020

RBSE 12th Commerce Result: Reopening Of Colleges

Schools and colleges in Rajasthan and other states have remained close since March 16. As per the new guideline released by the Home Ministry on June 29, educational institutions will remain closed till July 31.

10:58 AM IST
July 13, 2020

RBSE 12th Commerce Result: What's Next

Soon after the RBSE 12th Commerce results are out, students can download the online mark statement from the official websites. Students are suggested to retain a copy of the marksheet. Original documents supporting the result will be issued by the Board soon after the Class 12th results are out. Students can collect the same from their respective schools.

10:54 AM IST
July 13, 2020

RBSE 12th Science Declared

In the Class 12 science exam, out of the total 2,39,769 students who registered for the exam 2,37,305 had appeared and 2,18,232 students qualified for higher education. Total pass percentage is 91.96. 


10:54 AM IST
July 13, 2020

RBSE 12th Arts Result Date Update

The result date for RBSE Class 12 Arts exam has not been fixed yet. The result date will be intimated to students later, a board official said.

10:52 AM IST
July 13, 2020

RBSE 12th Commerce Result Time

According to Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) officials, the results will be released online at 11.15 am today.


10:50 AM IST
July 13, 2020

RBSE 12th Commerce: Websites To Check Result

The official website for RBSE 12th results, rajresults.nic.in, is unresponsive at the moment. Students have to wait some time and refresh the web page.


10:48 AM IST
July 13, 2020

RBSE 12th Commerce Today

RBSE Class 12 Commerce result will be released today at rajresults.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
RBSE results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Rajasthan Board Declares Class 12 Commerce Result
Rajasthan Board Declares Class 12 Commerce Result
RBSE 12th Commerce Result Soon; Know How To Check
RBSE 12th Commerce Result Soon; Know How To Check
CBSE Result 2020: The Firsts In The Board Exam This Year
CBSE Result 2020: The Firsts In The Board Exam This Year
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 Highlights
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 Highlights
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 Declared: 74.34% Pass Class 12 Arts Exam
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 Declared: 74.34% Pass Class 12 Arts Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................