RBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result Today; Time, Official Website, Direct Link
BSER Result 2022: The 10th RBSE result 2022 Rajasthan board will be declared today at 3 pm for over 10 lakh students. Keep following this blog for latest updates on 10th Class result 2022 RBSE time, official website and direct link to download scorecard.
RBSE Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will declare the Class 10 results for the 2022 board exams today, June 13. The Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will announce the 10th RBSE result 2022 Rajasthan board today at 3 pm for over 10 lakh students. RBSE 10th Class result 2022 official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in will host the Rajasthan Class 10 result 2022.
The Rajasthan board conducted the RBSE Class 10 exams between March 31 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state.
RBSE Result 2022 Class 10: Steps To Check
- Visit the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in
- Click on Rajasthan board 10th result 2022 link
- Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth
- RBSE Class 10 result 2022 will appear on the screen
- Download the 10th Class result 2022 RBSE, take a print out for further references.
Live updates
RBSE 10th Result Date 2022 Rajasthan Board Today
RBSE Class 10 Result Date And Time: Confirming the RBSE Class 10th result date 2022 Rajasthan board, Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla on Sunday in a social media post said: "The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm. Best wishes to all the students in advance."
माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड, राजस्थान द्वारा आयोजित माध्यमिक तथा प्रवेशिका का परीक्षा परिणाम कल दोपहर 3 बजे घोषित किया जा रहा है ।— Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) June 12, 2022
सभी परीक्षार्थियों को अग्रिम शुभकामनाएं।@rbseboard @RbseAjmer @RBSE_BOARD_ @dotasara_anshul @INCRajasthan @DIPRRajasthan @INCIndiaLive
RBSE 10th Result 2022 Roll Number Wise At What Time
10th RBSE Result 2022: The RBSE 10th Result 2022 roll number wise will be made available after Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla declares Rajasthan Class 10 result 2022 at 3 pm.
Raj Result Nic In 2022 10th Class Date And Time
BSER Result 2022: Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will declare the Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2022 at 3 pm today, June 13. Read More