Live

RBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result Today; Time, Official Website, Direct Link

BSER Result 2022: The 10th RBSE result 2022 Rajasthan board will be declared today at 3 pm for over 10 lakh students. Keep following this blog for latest updates on 10th Class result 2022 RBSE time, official website and direct link to download scorecard.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 13, 2022 8:26 am IST

RBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result Today; Time, Official Website, Direct Link
BSER Result 2022 Class 10 live updates

RBSE Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will declare the Class 10 results for the 2022 board exams today, June 13. The Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will announce the 10th RBSE result 2022 Rajasthan board today at 3 pm for over 10 lakh students. RBSE 10th Class result 2022 official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in will host the Rajasthan Class 10 result 2022.

Latest: To get Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Result Alerts and Direct Link via SMS/Email, Click HERE
Recommended:  Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!
Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

The Rajasthan board conducted the RBSE Class 10 exams between March 31 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state.

RBSE Result 2022 Class 10: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in
  2. Click on Rajasthan board 10th result 2022 link
  3. Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth
  4. RBSE Class 10 result 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download the 10th Class result 2022 RBSE, take a print out for further references.

Live updates

BSER Result 2022: The 10th RBSE result 2022 Rajasthan board will be declared today at 3 pm for over 10 lakh students. Keep following this blog for latest updates on 10th Class result 2022 RBSE time, official website and direct link to download scorecard.

08:26 AM IST
June 13, 2022

08:22 AM IST
June 13, 2022

RBSE 10th Result Date 2022 Rajasthan Board Today

RBSE Class 10 Result Date And Time: Confirming the RBSE Class 10th result date 2022 Rajasthan board, Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla on Sunday in a social media post said: "The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm. Best wishes to all the students in advance."

08:14 AM IST
June 13, 2022

RBSE 10th Result 2022 Roll Number Wise At What Time

10th RBSE Result 2022: The RBSE 10th Result 2022 roll number wise will be made available after Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla declares Rajasthan Class 10 result 2022 at 3 pm.

08:02 AM IST
June 13, 2022

Raj Result Nic In 2022 10th Class Date And Time

BSER Result 2022: Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will declare the Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2022 at 3 pm today, June 13. Read More

