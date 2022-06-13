BSER Result 2022 Class 10 live updates

RBSE Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will declare the Class 10 results for the 2022 board exams today, June 13. The Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will announce the 10th RBSE result 2022 Rajasthan board today at 3 pm for over 10 lakh students. RBSE 10th Class result 2022 official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in will host the Rajasthan Class 10 result 2022.

Latest: To get Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Result Alerts and Direct Link via SMS/Email, Click HERE

Recommended: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

The Rajasthan board conducted the RBSE Class 10 exams between March 31 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state.

RBSE Result 2022 Class 10: Steps To Check