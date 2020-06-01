Image credit: Shutterstock RBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2020 Dates released

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, has announced the revised timetable for RBSE board exams for Class 12. They will begin from July 18 and continue till June 30. The remaining RBSE Class 10 exams will be held between June 27 and June 30. The exams will be held between 8.30 am to 12.45 pm. This year 11,79,830 candidates have registered for the RBSE Class 12 exam.

The RBSE Class 12 exams will start on June 18 with Mathematics and will end on June 30 with Psychology. The RBSE Class 10 exams will start with vocational papers such as Information Technology, and Electronics and Hardware. Mathematics is the final exam for Class 10 students and will be held on June 30.

The Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held till April 3 but were postponed as the Government of India introduced a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Class 10 board exams started on March 12 and were scheduled to end on March 24. As many as 8,65,895 candidates appeared for RBSE Class 10 exams this year.