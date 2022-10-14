RBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2023 Syllabus Out At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE has released the Class 9, 10,11 and 12 board exam syllabus on the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic scenario, the Rajasthan board has changed the board exam pattern and divided it into semesters. The board will conduct the 2023 final examination with 100 per cent syllabus. Last year the exam was held on a reduced syllabus. Recently an official notification from RBSE stated that the approved paper pattern for the 2023 examination will remain the same, however, choice in the question paper should be limited to long answer questions only. There will be no option for short answer questions. RBSE is likely to conduct the Class 10, and 12 exams 2023 next year in the month of March.
RBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2023: Steps To Download Syllabus
- Candidates at first need to visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- Then on the homepage, click on the link ‘Anudeshika Pathyakram 2022-23’
- Then click on the RBSE syllabus 2023 link.
- The board exam syllabus will get displayed on the screen
- Download and take a printout of the RBSE 2023 board exam syllabus.