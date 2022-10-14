RBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2023 Syllabus Out At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Image credit: Shutterstock RBSE has released the Class 9, 10,11 and 12 board exam syllabus.

RBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the Class 9, 10,11 and 12 board exam syllabus. Candidates can check and download the RBSE 2023 board examination syllabus through the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Latest: Register for ANTHE 2022. Get up to 100% Scholarship, Here

Don't Miss: RBSE Class 12th Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Suggested: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic scenario, the Rajasthan board has changed the board exam pattern and divided it into semesters. The board will conduct the 2023 final examination with 100 per cent syllabus. Last year the exam was held on a reduced syllabus. Recently an official notification from RBSE stated that the approved paper pattern for the 2023 examination will remain the same, however, choice in the question paper should be limited to long answer questions only. There will be no option for short answer questions. RBSE is likely to conduct the Class 10, and 12 exams 2023 next year in the month of March.

RBSE Class 10 Exam 2023 Syllabus Direct Link

RBSE Class 12 Exam 2023 Syllabus Direct Link

RBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2023: Steps To Download Syllabus