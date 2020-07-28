Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Result 2020: Class 10 Results Today At 4 PM

RBSE 10th Result 2020 To Be Announced Today At 4 pm

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, or RBSE, will announce Class 10th result 2020 today. Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra yesterday confirmed on social media that RBSE Class 10 result 2020 will be declared at 4 pm.

After the official announcement, candidates will be able to check their RBSE 10th result 2020 name wise from the official websites, rbseresults.nic.in, and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. To check RBSE 10th result from official websites, candidates will be required to key in their roll numbers and other information in the result window.

Rajasthan Board 10th Result: How To Check

After the official announcement at 4 pm, candidates will be able to check their Rajasthan Board Class 10 result from the official websites, rbseresults.nic.in, and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

To check individual Rajasthan board 10th result, follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit any of the official websites mentioned below. Click on the “RBSE 10th Result 2020” link. Enter the required details and view result in the next page.

Apart from the official website, private portals like indiaresults.com and examresults.net may also host the Rajasthan board 10th result. However, it is advisable for the candidates to check their results from an official website for authenticity.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, declaration of Rajasthan Board Class 10 result has been delayed this year.

Class 10 final exams in Rajasthan were scheduled from March 12 to March 24. However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, RBSE could not complete all the papers as per schedule.

Some papers of Class 10 board examination, including Information Technology, Electronics and Hardware, and Mathematics were postponed and finally conducted on June 29 and June 30.

Result of Class 12 board exams have already been declared by RBSE. This year, the overall pass percentage of Science, Commerce and Arts streams are at 91.96 per cent, 94.49 per cent and 90.7 per cent respectively.



