Image credit: Shutterstock RBSE 10 result 2020 tomorrow

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, or RBSE, will publish the RBSE 10th Class Result 2020 tomorrow, July 28, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Govind Singh Dotasra informed. RBSE 10th results will be available on the board’s official websites -- rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The results will also be available on private portals such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net.Around eight lakh students had registered for class 10 board exam and are awaiting the results.

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Govind Singh Dotasra, through his social media account, said: “Result of class 10 of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will be released tomorrow, July 28, 2020 at 4 pm.”

RBSE could not conduct all the papers of Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination as per schedule in March. The RBSE board Class 10 exams were scheduled between March 12 and March 24. The remaining papers of Rajasthan Class 10 including vocational subjects -- Information Technology, and Electronics and Hardware and Mathematics were later held on June 29 and June 30.The remaining papers were therefore held on June 29- June 30.

RBSE already announced the Rajasthan Board Class 12 results for all the streams. The overall pass percentage of Science, Commerce and Arts stood at 91.96 per cent, 94.49 per cent and 90.7 per cent respectively.