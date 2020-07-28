  • Home
RBSE Class 10 Result 2020 Declared At Rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, has declared the Class 10 results on rajresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage this year stood at 80.63%.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 28, 2020 4:30 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, has announced the board’s Class 10 results. Out of the total 11,52,201 students who appeared for the RBSE Class 10th exams. The overall pass percentage of RBSE Class 10th this year is 80.63 per cent. The pass percentage of girls, 81.41%, is slightly higher than that of boys, 78.99%.

The overall pass percentage of RBSE 10th this year has increased from 79.85 per cent last year to 80.63 per cent this year.

The pass percentage of the students in RBSE Praveshika Exam is 56.08 per cent. The Rajasthan Board Praveshika exam is conducted for students who want to pursue Sanskrit.

RBSE Class 10 Results And COVID-19

The Rajasthan Board, Ajmer, could not conduct all the papers of RBSE Class 10 examination as per schedule in March. The remaining papers were therefore held on June 29-30.

The RBSE had earlier decided to promote the students of Class 9 and Class 11 to their next classes on the basis of the performance in unit tests, half-yearly examination, co-curricular activities, and all-round performance during the academic session.

