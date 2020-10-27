RBSE Class 10 Application Starts, Apply Till November 30

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has opened the application window for the online registration of students of Class 10 for the 2021 board exams. The students enrolled in regular and open schools can register for the Class 10 board exams online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The students of Class 10 can register online till November 30 and pay the requisite fees for the 2021 board exams till December 3.

The details of the application process including application fees and selection of subjects are available on the website. The application fee can be paid online through debit card, credit card, net banking or e-challan. While filling the online application forms of the students, students should also upload photographs and signatures in specified formats. The photographs and the signatures have to be scanned in desired formats. The students who have earlier appeared for Class 10 board exams from other boards, have to obtain an eligibility certificate form RBSE.

BSER Class 10 Board Exams Application Process

Step 1: Login at the website

Step 2: Fill the online application form

Step 3: Verification of students

Step 4: Payment of registration fee

Step 5: Verification of payment

Step 6: Student List/ Filled form of student

Step 7: Logout

The Rajasthan Board will not charge any Class 10 board exam application fee from the blind and handicapped students and from children of martyrs or of Jawans of Pulwama attack. However, these students have to pay a fee of Rs 50 as RBSE Class 10 board exams fee.