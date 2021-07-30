  • Home
RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Class 10 Result To Be Declared Today

The Class 10 results of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will be announced today, July 30, at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 30, 2021 3:38 pm IST

The Class 10 results of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will be announced today, July 30. Students will be able to access their BSER results at the official websites of the board -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The board this year did not conduct the exams and therefore the results will be announced on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria. Class 10 result will be based on results of exams conducted in Class 8 and Class 9, and Class 10. While 45 per cent weightage will be given to the final exam of Class 8, 25 per cent weightage will be given to Class 9 final exam, and the remaining 10 per cent will be from Class 10. For the 10 per cent weightage of Class 10, it will be up to schools how they award marks to students.

Follow RBSE 10th result 2021 live updates:

Students will be able to access their BSER results at the official websites of the board -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The board this year did not conduct the exams and therefore the results will be announced on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria.

03:38 PM IST
July 30, 2021

The RBSE 10th result is likely to also be hosted on private websites such as Indiaresults.com. However, students would do well to crosscheck scores seen on these portals on official websites. 



03:37 PM IST
July 30, 2021

The RBSE's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, will host the Class 10 result 2021. It hosted the Class 12 results as well. 

rajeduboard-rajasthan-nic-in-rajresults-nic-in-indiaresults-featured-imageRajeduboard.rajasthan.nic.in Result 2021


03:33 PM IST
July 30, 2021

Rajasthan Board results are declared on rajresults.nic.in among other sites. This is what the page looks like now.

rajresults-nic-in-2021-rajeduboard-rajasthan-gov-in-rbse-10th-result-2021-featured-imageRajresults.nic.in now

03:31 PM IST
July 30, 2021

The RBSE 10th Class Result 2021 will be declared at several official websites including the official board website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

03:28 PM IST
July 30, 2021

The Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Class Result 2021 will be declared today at 4 pm. 

