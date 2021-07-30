RBSE 10th results today

The Class 10 results of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will be announced today, July 30. Students will be able to access their BSER results at the official websites of the board -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The board this year did not conduct the exams and therefore the results will be announced on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria. Class 10 result will be based on results of exams conducted in Class 8 and Class 9, and Class 10. While 45 per cent weightage will be given to the final exam of Class 8, 25 per cent weightage will be given to Class 9 final exam, and the remaining 10 per cent will be from Class 10. For the 10 per cent weightage of Class 10, it will be up to schools how they award marks to students.

