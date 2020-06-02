Image credit: Shutterstock RBSE Board Result 2020: Remaining Exams In June, Results Soon

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, or RBSE, will announce the board exam results soon, D. P. Jaroli, Director, RBSE said in a statement. The remaining RBSE 10, 12 board exams will be conducted in June. The schedule will be released soon by the board. Previously, the exams were postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. District education officers have been ordered to sanitize examination centres which were identified as COVID centres, according to a release by RBSE. Over 20 lakh students are waiting for RBSE Board Result 2020.

“RBSE pending Class 10 and 12 exams will be conducted in June and the results will be announced soon after the end of examinations...district education officers will order centre superintendents to sanitize exam centres, that have been identified as COVID centres, with the help of district administration and municipality,” RBSE said in a statement.

Exam Centres, Answer Sheet Evaluation

In a meeting with district education officers of the state, Dr. Jaroli also said that evaluators will be required to using the link available on the RBSE website to upload marks. Previously, each evaluator was allotted 450 copies but now, 300 answer sheets will be allotted to each evaluator to complete evaluation within 10 days.

“Exams will be conducted following social-distancing guidelines prescribed by the State Government and High Court...if needed, labs, libraries, and seminar halls will also be converted into exam halls. Colleges, private schools, polytechnic institutions, engineering colleges, which are currently closed; can also be used as exam centres,” Arvind Kumar, Secretary, RBSE, said in a statement.

“If candidates are transferred to another centre, the new centre will be called ‘sub-centre’. Keeping in view the possibilities of rain and storm, centres will not be permitted to arrange tents,” Mr. Kumar added.

As many as 11,79,830 candidates have registered for the RBSE Class 12 exam. Over 8 lakh students have appeared in RBSE Class 10 exams