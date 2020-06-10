RBSE Admit Card 2020: Remaining Rajasthan Board Exams From June 18, Admit Card @ Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE or Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan will conduct the remaining RBSE Class 12 exams from June 18 to June 30 while the two Class 10 exams will be held on June 29 and June 30. According to reports, the Rajasthan Board (also known as BSER) will release the RBSE admit card for these remaining exams from June 10 and it will be made available for the schools to download from the official portal at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates will have to appear for the exams with the hard copies of RBSE admit card provided by the schools, reports said.

Earlier, the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams were postponed due to the measures taken to arrest the spread of coronavirus and later due to the subsequent lockdown.

District education officers have been ordered to sanitize examination centres which were identified as COVID centres, according to a release by RBSE.

The exams will be held between 8.30 am to 12.45 pm.

The RBSE Class 12 exams will start on June 18 with Mathematics and will end on June 30 with Psychology. The RBSE Class 10 exams will start with vocational papers such as Information Technology, and Electronics and Hardware. Mathematics is the final exam for Class 10 students and will be held on June 30.

The Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held till April 3 while Class 10 board exams started on March 12 and were scheduled to end on March 24.

Over 20 lakh students will be attending the RBSE exams which are scheduled to end by June 30.

“RBSE pending Class 10 and 12 exams will be conducted in June and the results will be announced soon after the end of examinations...district education officers will order centre superintendents to sanitize exam centres, that have been identified as COVID centres, with the help of district administration and municipality,” the RBSE had said in a statement earlier.

In a meeting with district education officers of the state, DP Jaroli, Director, RBSE had also said earlier that evaluators will be required to using the link available on the RBSE website to upload marks.

“Exams will be conducted following social-distancing guidelines prescribed by the State Government and High Court...if needed, labs, libraries, and seminar halls will also be converted into exam halls. Colleges, private schools, polytechnic institutions, engineering colleges, which are currently closed; can also be used as exam centres,” Arvind Kumar, Secretary, RBSE, said in a statement.

“If candidates are transferred to another centre, the new centre will be called ‘sub-centre’. Keeping in view the possibilities of rain and storm, centres will not be permitted to arrange tents,” Mr. Kumar said in June first week.

As many as 11,79,830 candidates have registered for the RBSE Class 12 exam. Over 8 lakh students have appeared in RBSE Class 10 exams.







