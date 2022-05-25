RBSE 8th, 5th Results Expected Soon; Know How To Check, Official Websites

Image credit: Shutterstock Rajasthan Board (RBSE) 8th, 5th board results 2022 will be declared soon

Class 8th Result 2022 RBSE: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, is expected to announce Class 5 and 8 final examination results soon. The students who have appeared for the Rajasthan Board 5th or 8th final examination 2022 are expecting their results currently and the RBSE is under the results declaration process. The RBSE 8th and 5th results will be released on the Rajasthan Board official website- rajresults.nic.in. Candidates will be able to see and download their RBSE 8th, 5th results from the official website once the results are released.

Though there is no official confirmation regarding the Rajasthan Board Class 8 and 5 results date and time, however, the reports say that the Rajasthan Board will declare the RBSE 8th, 5th results on June 1, 2022. RBSE Class 8 examinations started on April 17, 2022 and the Class 5 examinations commenced on April 27, 2022.

RBSE 8th, 5th Board Results 2022: Websites To Check

Students who are waiting to see their RBSE 8th, 5th board results 2022 can visit the following links. These portals will update the results window once the results will be declared by the board.

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan Board RBSE 8th, 5th Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the Rajasthan Board's official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 5th, 8th results 2022.

On the login window, submit the required details such as roll number, name etc.

After that, the result will appear on the screen.

Check all the details mentioned in the marksheet.

Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

According to the reports, there would be an opportunity for students to reappear in the examination if they were absent on the final examination for some reason. Also, the students who will be unable to qualify the exam can register themselves for a supplementary examination.

Meanwhile, the RBSE 10th result 2022 is also expected to be declared soon. The Rajasthan board commenced the Class 10 exams on March 31 and ended the exams on April 26, 2022.