  • Home
  • Education
  • RBSE 8th, 5th Results Expected Soon; Know How To Check, Official Websites

RBSE 8th, 5th Results Expected Soon; Know How To Check, Official Websites

Candidates will be able to see and download their RBSE 8th, 5th results from the official website once the results are released.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 25, 2022 5:53 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

MET 2022 Preparation: Ace Manipal Entrance Test With This Knockout Programme
MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2022: Check Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years
AILET 2022 Application Process Closes Today; Know How To Apply, Other Details
Bihar Board Releases BSEB Inter 2022 Class 12 Compartmental, Special Exam Results
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Tomorrow; List Of Websites, How To Check
“Postpone NEET UG 2022”, Undergraduate Medical Aspirants Demand On Twitter
RBSE 8th, 5th Results Expected Soon; Know How To Check, Official Websites
Rajasthan Board (RBSE) 8th, 5th board results 2022 will be declared soon
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Class 8th Result 2022 RBSE: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, is expected to announce Class 5 and 8 final examination results soon. The students who have appeared for the Rajasthan Board 5th or 8th final examination 2022 are expecting their results currently and the RBSE is under the results declaration process. The RBSE 8th and 5th results will be released on the Rajasthan Board official website- rajresults.nic.in. Candidates will be able to see and download their RBSE 8th, 5th results from the official website once the results are released.

Though there is no official confirmation regarding the Rajasthan Board Class 8 and 5 results date and time, however, the reports say that the Rajasthan Board will declare the RBSE 8th, 5th results on June 1, 2022. RBSE Class 8 examinations started on April 17, 2022 and the Class 5 examinations commenced on April 27, 2022.

RBSE 8th, 5th Board Results 2022: Websites To Check

Students who are waiting to see their RBSE 8th, 5th board results 2022 can visit the following links. These portals will update the results window once the results will be declared by the board.

  • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan Board RBSE 8th, 5th Result 2022: Steps To Check

  • Visit the Rajasthan Board's official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads 5th, 8th results 2022.
  • On the login window, submit the required details such as roll number, name etc.
  • After that, the result will appear on the screen.
  • Check all the details mentioned in the marksheet.
  • Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

According to the reports, there would be an opportunity for students to reappear in the examination if they were absent on the final examination for some reason. Also, the students who will be unable to qualify the exam can register themselves for a supplementary examination.

Meanwhile, the RBSE 10th result 2022 is also expected to be declared soon. The Rajasthan board commenced the Class 10 exams on March 31 and ended the exams on April 26, 2022.

Click here for more Education News
Rajasthan Board Results RBSE 5th results

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MET 2022 Preparation: Ace Manipal Entrance Test With This Knockout Programme
MET 2022 Preparation: Ace Manipal Entrance Test With This Knockout Programme
MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2022: Check Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years
MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2022: Check Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years
AILET 2022 Application Process Closes Today; Know How To Apply, Other Details
AILET 2022 Application Process Closes Today; Know How To Apply, Other Details
Bihar Board Releases BSEB Inter 2022 Class 12 Compartmental, Special Exam Results
Bihar Board Releases BSEB Inter 2022 Class 12 Compartmental, Special Exam Results
Assam Government Inaugurates Adarsha Vidyalayas For Children Belonging To Tea Community
Assam Government Inaugurates Adarsha Vidyalayas For Children Belonging To Tea Community
.......................... Advertisement ..........................