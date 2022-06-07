RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022 Tomorrow; List Of Websites To Check Rajasthan Board Result

Image credit: Shutterstock RBSE 5th, 8th results 2022 tomorrow

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 5 and Class 8 results will be declared tomorrow, June 8. Confirming the RBSE result 2022 date and time, the state Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla tweeted, "The Class 5, 8 result will be announced tomorrow at 11 am." A total of 12.64 lakh candidates took the RBSE Class 8 exam 2022, while around 15 lakh candidates appeared for Rajasthan Board 5th exams this year.

Once announced, the Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th results 2022 will be available on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE board 5th and 8th result can also be checked at rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: Websites

Candidates can check the RBSE 5th, 8th results on the official websites-

Students can check the RBSE board result 2022 by visiting the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Enter registration number, roll number. Rajasthan Class 5, 8 board results 2022 will appear on the screen, download it and take a print out for further references.