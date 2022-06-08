RBSE 5th 8th Results 2022: Check Time, Steps To Download Marksheet Online

Image credit: Shutterstock RBSE 5th 8th results 2022 today at 11 am

RBSE 5th 8th Results 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is all set to announce the RBSE 5th and 8th results 2022 today, June 8. The Rajasthan RBSE board exam result for Classes 5 and 8 will be declared on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Apart from this, the RBSE board result can also be checked at rajresults.nic.in. RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Live Updates

The Rajasthan Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla in a tweet, said, "Class 5, 8 results 2022 will be released on Wednesday, June 8."

RBSE 5th 8th Results 2022: Timing

The Rajasthan Board will announce the RBSE 5th, 8th results at 11 am today, June 8.

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: How To Download