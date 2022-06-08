RBSE 5th 8th Results 2022: Check Time, Steps To Download Marksheet Online
RBSE 5th 8th Results 2022: The Rajasthan RBSE board exam result for Classes 5 and 8 will be declared on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE 5th 8th Results 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is all set to announce the RBSE 5th and 8th results 2022 today, June 8. The Rajasthan RBSE board exam result for Classes 5 and 8 will be declared on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Apart from this, the RBSE board result can also be checked at rajresults.nic.in. RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Live Updates
The Rajasthan Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla in a tweet, said, "Class 5, 8 results 2022 will be released on Wednesday, June 8."
कक्षा-8 के 12.63 लाख परीक्षार्थियों एवं कक्षा-5 के 14.53 लाख परीक्षार्थियों का परीक्षा परिणाम 8 जून 2022 को प्रातः 11.00 बजे डिजिटल माध्यम से घोषित किया जायेगा।— Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) June 7, 2022
समस्त छात्र-छात्राओं को मेरी ओर से शुभकामनाएं और आशीर्वाद।@rbseboard @rajeduofficial @INCRajasthan @RajCMO
RBSE 5th 8th Results 2022: Timing
The Rajasthan Board will announce the RBSE 5th, 8th results at 11 am today, June 8.
RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: How To Download
- Visit the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the 'RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022' link
- Enter all the required details such as roll number, name etc
- The RBSE result will appear on the screen
- Download the results and take a printout for future reference.