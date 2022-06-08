  • Home
RBSE Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Results Today; Official Website, Direct Link

RBSE Result 2022: The RBSE Class 5, 8 result 2022 Rajasthan board will be announced today at 11 am for over 27.16 lakh students.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 8, 2022 6:14 am IST

RBSE Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Results Today; Official Website, Direct Link
RBSE result 2022 for Class 5, 8 today

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will declare the Class 5 and Class 8 results for the 2022 board exams today, June 8. The RBSE Class 5, 8 result 2022 Rajasthan board will be announced today at 11 am for over 27.16 lakh students. Rajasthan Board official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in will host the Class 5, 8 RBSE results 2022.

RBSE Result 2022 Class 5, 8: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in
  2. Click on RBSE Class 5, 8 result 2022 link
  3. Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth
  4. RBSE result 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download the RBSE result 2022, take a print out for further references

Live updates

RBSE Result 2022: The RBSE Class 5, 8 result 2022 Rajasthan board will be announced today at 11 am for over 27.16 lakh students. Keep following this blog for latest updates on RBSE Class 5, 8 results 2022 marks, result link, score card and more.

06:14 AM IST
June 8, 2022

RBSE Board Results At Rajresults.nic.in 2022

The official website to check RBSE board result Class 5, 8 are rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.



06:10 AM IST
June 8, 2022

RBSE Class 5, 8 Result Today For Over 27.16 Lakh Students

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: A total of 12.63 lakh students took the Class 8 exam, and 14.53 lakh candidates appeared for Class 5 examination. Check RBSE 5th, 8th results at rajresults.nic.in. Read More

