RBSE result 2022 for Class 5, 8 today

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will declare the Class 5 and Class 8 results for the 2022 board exams today, June 8. The RBSE Class 5, 8 result 2022 Rajasthan board will be announced today at 11 am for over 27.16 lakh students. Rajasthan Board official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in will host the Class 5, 8 RBSE results 2022.

RBSE Result 2022 Class 5, 8: Steps To Check