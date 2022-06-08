RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Delayed; Know Timings

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 delayed

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) Class 5 and Class 8 results have been delayed. The RBSE 5th and 8th results 2022 will now be announced at 12:15 PM. The Rajasthan Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla tweeted, " The results of 12.63 lakh candidates of class 8 and 14.53 lakh candidates of class 5 will be declared digitally today at 12.15 pm instead of 11 am. My best wishes and blessings to all the students." RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Live Updates

संशोधित कार्यक्रम की सूचना

कक्षा-8 के 12.63 लाख परीक्षार्थियों एवं कक्षा-5 के 14.53 लाख परीक्षार्थियों का परीक्षा परिणाम आज 11 बजे के स्थान पर दोपहर 12.15 बजे डिजिटल माध्यम से घोषित किया जायेगा।

समस्त छात्र-छात्राओं को मेरी ओर से शुभकामनाएं और आशीर्वाद। — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) June 8, 2022

Once declared, the students can check the Rajasthan RBSE board result for Classes 5 and 8 on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE board result will also be available at rajresults.nic.in.

A total of 12.64 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 8 exam this year, while around 15 lakh students appeared for Rajasthan RBSE 5th exams 2022.

The candidates can check the RBSE result 2022 by visiting the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number. Rajasthan Class 5, 8 board results 2022 will appear on the screen, download it and take a print out for further references.

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: Steps To Download