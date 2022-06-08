RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Delayed; Know Timings

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022: The RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 results 2022 will now be announced at 1 PM.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 8, 2022 11:47 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 (Out) Live: 94.22% Pass; MSBSHSE 12th Result Shortly At Mahresult.nic.in
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Results At 1 PM
Maharashtra Board Declares Class 12 HSC Result 2022
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Here's How To Check MSBSHSE Class 12 Results
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check 12th Results
RBSE 5th 8th Results 2022: Check Time, Steps To Download Marksheet Online
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Delayed; Know Timings
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 delayed

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) Class 5 and Class 8 results have been delayed. The RBSE 5th and 8th results 2022 will now be announced at 12:15 PM. The Rajasthan Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla tweeted, " The results of 12.63 lakh candidates of class 8 and 14.53 lakh candidates of class 5 will be declared digitally today at 12.15 pm instead of 11 am. My best wishes and blessings to all the students." RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Live Updates

Once declared, the students can check the Rajasthan RBSE board result for Classes 5 and 8 on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE board result will also be available at rajresults.nic.in.

A total of 12.64 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 8 exam this year, while around 15 lakh students appeared for Rajasthan RBSE 5th exams 2022.

The candidates can check the RBSE result 2022 by visiting the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number. Rajasthan Class 5, 8 board results 2022 will appear on the screen, download it and take a print out for further references.

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: Steps To Download

  • Go to the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022'
  • Enter all the required credentials and click on submit
  • The RBSE result will appear on the screen
  • Download the results and take a printout for future reference.
Click here for more Education News
RBSE 5th results RBSE Class 8 result

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 (Out) Live: 94.22% Pass; MSBSHSE 12th Result Shortly At Mahresult.nic.in
Live | Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 (Out) Live: 94.22% Pass; MSBSHSE 12th Result Shortly At Mahresult.nic.in
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Results At 1 PM
Live | RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Results At 1 PM
Maharashtra Board Declares Class 12 HSC Result 2022
Maharashtra Board Declares Class 12 HSC Result 2022
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Here's How To Check MSBSHSE Class 12 Results
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Here's How To Check MSBSHSE Class 12 Results
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check 12th Results
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check 12th Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................