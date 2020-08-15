RBSE 2020: Rajasthan Announces Dates for Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams

RBSE: Rajasthan Announces Dates for Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER), Ajmer, has announced the dates for the supplementary examinations for classes 10 and 12. Candidates can now check the detailed timetable online at the official website-rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts from September 3 to September 12.

The first shift will be from 8:30 am - 11:45 am, and the second shift will be from 1:45 pm - 5 pm.

The Rajasthan Board results of class 10 were declared on July 28 at rajresults.nic.in and the details about the results were made available online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE result for Senior Secondary Science students was announced on July 8 while the Commerce stream results were declared on July 13. The BSER result for Class 12 Arts students was released on July 21.

Students failing to pass the examination in one or two subjects would have to appear in the supplementary exams. The admit card for the same is likely to be available by August-end at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajresults.nic.in is the results portal of Rajasthan Board.

RBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams: Steps To Check Date Sheet

Step 1. Visit the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2. Check the notification and click on the supplementary exam time table.

Step 3. Download the date sheet.

Step 4. Take a print out, if needed.

The RBSE results for Class 10 students are delayed this year due to the COVID-19 crisis. Last year RBSE had declared the Class 10 exam result on June 3. 79.85% of the total students had passed the exam.

The Rajasthan Board had conducted the Class 10 exam for a total of 8,65,895 students this year. The Class 10 board exam under RBSE was held in February-March and June.

The exam could not be completed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the remaining papers, it was again held on June 29 and June 30.