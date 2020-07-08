RBSE 12th Science Result: When, Where, How To Check

RBSE 12th Result 2020 for Science stream will be announced today

Rajasthan Board will announce result for class 12th Science stream exams today. Rajasthan class 12 board exams were scheduled in April but were postponed due to the strenuous circumstances posed by coronavirus outbreak and nation-wide lockdown. The postponed exams were finally held in June under strict observance of health protocols. RBSE 12th result will be available on the board's official website.

RBSE 12th Science Result: When To Check?

State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra confirmed exam result time and date through his Twitter account on June 7. "Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Chairman D. P. Jarauli will release class 12 Science result at Board office in Ajmer at 4 pm," he wrote in Hindi.

RBSE 12th Science Result: Where To Check?

Rajasthan board will release the 12th science stream result on its official website, 'rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in' and on the official result website, 'rajresults.nic.in'.

RBSE 12th result will also be available on some private result websites like 'indiaresults.com', and 'examresults.net'.

RBSE 12th Science Result: How To Check?

Science stream students can check their result by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Rajasthan Board is yet to announce result date for Arts and Commerce stream students. Last year, the board had released Science stream and Commerce stream results on the same day.







