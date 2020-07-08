RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: What's Next

RBSE 12th Science stream results will be released today

Rajasthan Board will announce class 12 Science stream results today. As per reports, about 2,39,900 students sat for 12th board exams in Science stream in Rajasthan. The result will be announced by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Chairman D. P. Jarauli from Board office in Ajmer. Students who pass class 12 exams will become eligible for admission to degree programmes. Students who fail in one or more subjects will have the opportunity to clear their papers through supplementary exams.

Rajasthan Board will announce dates for supplementary exams later.

RBSE 12th Result 2020: What's Next

After the declaration of class 12 results, the College Admission Directorate in the state will issue degree admission dates.

The Higher Education Department in the state had released college admission guidelines in June. For admission to BA or B.Com. pass course, a student would need minimum 45 per cent marks in 12th exam. For Admission to B.Sc. first year, students would need minimum 48 per cent marks in 12th exam.

This year the College Admission Directorate has decided to not follow percentile formula for admission to degree courses. Earlier, admissions were granted on the basis of percentile scored instead of percentage. This put students from CBSE board at a disadvantage.

The directorate decided to do away with the percentile formula in light of the covid-19 pandemic and the disruptions caused to regular education format. This year, admission will be granted on the basis of percentage marks scored in 12th board exam.