RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 Today; 3 Simple Steps To Check

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, will declare the RBSE Rajasthan board 12th Science results at 4 pm on the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 8, 2020 3:47 pm IST

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 Today; 3 Simple Steps To Check
RBSE 12th Science Result: Steps To Check
New Delhi:

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce the RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science results soon. The RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science result 2020 will be available on the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Along with these official websites, some private portals like indiaresults.com and examresults.net will also host the RBSE Class 12th Science results 2020.

In 2019, as many as 2,57,719 students had written the Class 12 Science exam. The overall pass percentage in RBSE Senior Secondary Science result was 92.88 per cent.

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: 3 Simple Steps To Check

STEP 1: Visit the official website of RBSE -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

STEP 2: On the designated link for Rajasthan Class 12 Science result, insert RBSE Class 12 registration details

STEP 3: Submit and view the Rajasthan board 12th Science result 2020

To access the Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020 from private portals, one has to register with the roll number mentioned in the RBSE Class 12th admit card and phone number. The students accessing the BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020 from these private portals, however, are advised to tally the result with the official sources for authentication.

The Rajasthan board Class 12 Science exams were scheduled from March 5 to April 4 but could not be concluded in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic leading to the postponement of a few remaining papers. The remaining papers of RBSE were held from June 18 to June 30. The Rajasthan board is yet to decide on the date of Class 12th Arts and Commerce results.

