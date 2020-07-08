RBSE 12th Science stream result has been announced

Rajasthan Board has announced class 12 Science stream results. As per reports, 2,39,769 students registered for the 12th board exams in Science stream and 2,37,305 students appeared for the exam. Total 2,18,232 students have passed. The pass percentage, this year, is 91.96 per cent.

The RBSE 12th results were released by Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) released the results within 18 days of concluding the exams in June. Though the board exams began in March, the board had to postpone exam for a few papers in view of the nation-wide lockdown announced to contain spread of coronavirus.

State Education Minister tweeted his congratulations to all qualified students.

"Today the result of class 12 science stream has been released. This year around 2,37,305 students appeared for the exam and 91.96% have passed. Congratulations to all the successful students," wrote the minister in Hindi.

आज कक्षा-12 विज्ञान विषय का परिणाम जारी हो गया है।इस वर्ष करीब 237305 परीक्षार्थियों थे,जिनका परिणाम 91.96% रहा।सभी सफल विद्यार्थियों को बधाई।मुख्यमंत्री @ashokgehlot51 जी की प्रेरणा से राजस्थान पहला ऐसा राज्य है जहाँ कोरोना के बावजूद सावधानी से परीक्षा करवाकर रिकॉर्ड 19 ..(1/2) — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 8, 2020

The board is yet to make an announcement on Arts and Commerce stream results. After the declaration of class 12 results, the College Admission Directorate in the state will issue degree admission dates.

Rajasthan board 12th science stream result is available on the official website, 'rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in' and on the official result website, 'rajresults.nic.in'.

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: How To Check?

RBSE 12th result for Science stream announced

Step one: Go to official result website for Rajasthan board: rajresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on Class 12 Science stream result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.



