RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 Announced; 91.96 % Students Pass

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared the RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science results. The RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science result 2020 is available on the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in and some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net are also hosting the RBSE Class 12th Science results 2020.

Around 2,37,305 students had written the RBSE Senior Secondary Science exam and 91.96 percent students are declared qualified.

Govind Singh Dotasra, Minister of Education, Rajasthan in his social media handle congratulated the students for their results.

Mr Dotasra further added that Rajasthan is the first state to have concluded the exams following all social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols and declaring the RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science results in a record 19 days.

“I wish to congratulate all the employees of the Board for the result which was prepared in 19 days,” the minister added.

आज कक्षा-12 विज्ञान विषय का परिणाम जारी हो गया है।इस वर्ष करीब 237305 परीक्षार्थियों थे,जिनका परिणाम 91.96% रहा।सभी सफल विद्यार्थियों को बधाई।मुख्यमंत्री @ashokgehlot51 जी की प्रेरणा से राजस्थान पहला ऐसा राज्य है जहाँ कोरोना के बावजूद सावधानी से परीक्षा करवाकर रिकॉर्ड 19 ..(1/2) — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 8, 2020

The BSER Class 12th Science exams were scheduled from March 5 to April 4 but could not be concluded in the wake of coronavirus pandemic leading to the postponement of a few remaining papers. The remaining papers of RBSE were held in June. The Rajasthan board is yet to decide on the dates of Class 12 Arts and Commerce results.