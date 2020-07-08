RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 Announced; 91.96 % Students Pass

  • Home
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, has announced the RBSE Rajasthan board 12th Science results on the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 8, 2020 4:46 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared the RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science results. The RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science result 2020 is available on the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in and some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net are also hosting the RBSE Class 12th Science results 2020.

Around 2,37,305 students had written the RBSE Senior Secondary Science exam and 91.96 percent students are declared qualified.

Govind Singh Dotasra, Minister of Education, Rajasthan in his social media handle congratulated the students for their results.

Mr Dotasra further added that Rajasthan is the first state to have concluded the exams following all social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols and declaring the RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science results in a record 19 days.

“I wish to congratulate all the employees of the Board for the result which was prepared in 19 days,” the minister added.

The BSER Class 12th Science exams were scheduled from March 5 to April 4 but could not be concluded in the wake of coronavirus pandemic leading to the postponement of a few remaining papers. The remaining papers of RBSE were held in June. The Rajasthan board is yet to decide on the dates of Class 12 Arts and Commerce results.

