Rajasthan Boy From Government School Scores 99.2% In 12th Exam, Earns Praise From Education Minister

Prakash, a class 12 student from Barmer, scored 99.20 per cent marks in Arts stream exam results announced yesterday.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 22, 2020 4:21 pm IST

Rajasthan Board topper in 12th arts stream has scored 99.20% marks
New Delhi:

Prakash, a class 12 student from Barmer, scored 99.20 per cent marks in Arts stream exam results announced yesterday. Prakash is a student of the Government Senior Secondary School in Loharwa. Prakash scored a total 496 out of 500, with full 100 marks in two subjects.

The state Education Minister, Govind Singh Dotasra, shared his result on Twitter and said that Prakash's result is a source of pride not only to his family and teachers but also for government schools in the state. He also extended his congratulations to Prakash and his father Channa Ram Ji.

"Today in the 12th arts result, Prakash of Government Higher Secondary School Loharwa Barmer has not only illuminated the name of his family, gurus and school but also government schools in the state by getting 99.20 per cent marks. Many congratulations to Prakash and his father Channa Ram Ji," he tweeted. (Original tweet in Hindi)

Prakash has scored 100 marks each in Hindi (Comp.) and History, 99 marks each in English (Comp.) and Hindi Sahitya, and 98 in Political Science paper.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education announced class 12 Arts stream result on July 21. Total 90.70 per cent students qualified this year. The pass percentage among girls was 93.10 per cent and among boys was 88.45 per cent.

