Rajasthan Board Declares Class 12 Commerce Result, 94.9% Pass

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the Class 12 Commerce result. The RBSE 12th Commerce result is available at rajresults.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jul 13, 2020 11:27 am IST

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the Class 12 Commerce result. The RBSE 12th Commerce result is available at rajresults.nic.in. 94.9% of the total students who took the exam from schools and colleges affiliated to the RBSE have qualified the Class 12 Commerce exam this year.

In 2019, 91.46% of the total students who appeared for the RBSE class 12 commerce exam had qualified it. In Commerce stream, 42,140 students had registered and 41,651 had appeared. The pass percentage for boys was 89.40 per cent and the pass percentage for girls was 95.31 per cent.

The result of the Arts stream is yet to be declared.

In the Class 12 science exam, the result of which was announced on July 8, out of the total 2,39,769 students who registered for the exam 2,37,305 had appeared and 2,18,232 students qualified for higher education. Total pass percentage is 91.96.

RBSE Class 12 Results
