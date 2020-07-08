RBSE 12th Result For Science Stream Today: Live Update
RBSE 12th result for Science stream students will be announced today. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the result for 12th Science stream today evening.
RBSE 12th result for Science stream students will be announced today. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the result for 12th Science stream today evening. Approximately 12 lakh students appeared for class 12 exams this year. The board is yet to release the stream-wise number of students who appeared for 12th board exams in Rajasthan. The result date and time was confirmed by Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra confirmed 12th result dates yesterday in a tweet. The result will be declared form the board's office in Ajmer and will be available on the board's official website. The result will be released by the Board Chairman D. P. Jarauli.
Live updates
Rajasthan 12th result for Scienec stream students will be announced today. The board concluded 12th board exams in June. The RBSE 12th results will be available on the board's official website, 'rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in' and 'rajresults.nic.in'.
Over 11 Lakh Students Sit For 12th Board Exam In Rajasthan
This year 11,79,830 students registered for the RBSE Class 12 exam in the state. The board is yet to release stream-wise statistics for 2020 board exams.
Rajasthan 12th Science Stream Result Time Confirmed By Education Minister
Rajasthan Education Minister, Govind Singh Dotasra, tweeted yesterday about the RBSE 12th Science result.
"Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Chairman D. P. Jarauli will release class 12 Science result at Board office in Ajmer at 4 pm," he wrote in Hindi.
कल राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड अध्यक्ष डी.पी. जारौली जी की उपस्थिति में अजमेर से दोपहर 4 बजे 12वीं विज्ञान का परिणाम जारी करने का कार्यक्रम है। @rajeduofficial pic.twitter.com/MFGPWGTYjj— Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 7, 2020
RBSE 12th Result For Science Stream Today
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce class 12 result only for Science stream students today on its official website.