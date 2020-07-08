  • Home
RBSE 12th result for Science stream students will be announced today. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the result for 12th Science stream today evening.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 8, 2020 9:14 am IST

New Delhi:

RBSE 12th result for Science stream students will be announced today. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the result for 12th Science stream today evening. Approximately 12 lakh students appeared for class 12 exams this year. The board is yet to release the stream-wise number of students who appeared for 12th board exams in Rajasthan. The result date and time was confirmed by Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra confirmed 12th result dates yesterday in a tweet. The result will be declared form the board's office in Ajmer and will be available on the board's official website. The result will be released by the Board Chairman D. P. Jarauli.

Live updates

Rajasthan 12th result for Scienec stream students will be announced today. The board concluded 12th board exams in June. The RBSE 12th results will be available on the board's official website, 'rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in' and 'rajresults.nic.in'.

09:14 AM IST
July 8, 2020

This year 11,79,830 students registered for the RBSE Class 12 exam in the state. The board is yet to release stream-wise statistics for 2020 board exams. 

09:00 AM IST
July 8, 2020

Rajasthan Education Minister, Govind Singh Dotasra, tweeted yesterday about the RBSE 12th Science result. 

"Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Chairman D. P. Jarauli will release class 12 Science result at Board office in Ajmer at 4 pm," he wrote in Hindi. 

08:46 AM IST
July 8, 2020

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce class 12 result only for Science stream students today on its official website. 

