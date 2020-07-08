RBSE 12th result for science stream students will be released today @ rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th result for Science stream students will be announced today. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the result for 12th Science stream today evening. Approximately 12 lakh students appeared for class 12 exams this year. The board is yet to release the stream-wise number of students who appeared for 12th board exams in Rajasthan. The result date and time was confirmed by Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra confirmed 12th result dates yesterday in a tweet. The result will be declared form the board's office in Ajmer and will be available on the board's official website. The result will be released by the Board Chairman D. P. Jarauli.