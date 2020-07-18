RBSE 12th Arts result is expected soon

RBSE 12th Arts result 2020 may be released soon. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has already announced class 12 result for Science and Commerce stream students. The board had to postpone board exams for a few papers of both class 12 and 10 which were later held in June.

The postponed papers for Rajasthan board class 12 students were held between June 18 and June 30.

The board announced class 12 result for Science stream within 19 days of conducting the exams. In Science stream, 91.96 per cent students have passed. There were total 2,37,305 students in science stream this year.

The result for Commerce stream was announced on July 13. Total 36,549 students sat for 12th exam in Commerce stream and 94.49 per cent passed. In commerce stream, 96.94 per cent girls and 93.18 per cent boys passed.

The RBSE 12th Arts result will be released on the board's official website, 'rajresults.nic.in', and 'rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in'.

Students would need their RBSE exam details to check their result.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020: How To Check?

Step one: Go to the official websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on Class 12 Arts stream result link.

Step three: Enter your board exam details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

The board is yet to make any announcement on class 10 results. The board held exam for two postponed papers of class 10 on June 29 and June 30.







