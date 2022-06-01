  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan Board 2022 Result Live: RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Results At 2 PM Today; Official Website, Link
Live

Rajasthan Board 2022 Result Live: RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Results At 2 PM Today; Official Website, Link

RBSE Rajasthan Board Result: The RBSE 12th Science and Commerce results for the 2022 board exams will be declared at 2 pm for over 2.5 lakh students. The RBSE result 2022 Rajasthan online website is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 1, 2022 8:03 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Rajasthan Board To Declare RBSE 2022 Class 12 Science, Commerce Results Today
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage
Rajasthan RBSE To Announce 12th Science, Commerce Results 2022 Tomorrow
Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2022 Likely To Be Announced Next Week: Official
Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 Date: Know When Students Can Expect RBSE Result
Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2022 Likely This Month: Official
Rajasthan Board 2022 Result Live: RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Results At 2 PM Today; Official Website, Link
Rajasthan board Class 12th results live updates

Rajasthan Board Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), or RBSE, is set to announce the Class 12 results for the Science and Commerce streams today, June 1. The RBSE 12th Science and Commerce results for the 2022 board exams will be declared at 2 pm for over 2.5 lakh students. The RBSE result 2022 Rajasthan online website is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Latest: To get Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Result Alerts and Direct Link via SMS/Email, Click HERE
Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

RBSE held the Class 12th exams between March 24 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state. To access the Class 12th Science and Commerce RBSE results, students will be required to use their BSER exam roll numbers as mentioned on the admit card and their dates of birth as login credentials on the Rajasthan board official website. The students have to score a minimum 33 per cent marks to be considered qualified.

RBSE Class 12 Result 2022: How to check the result

  1. Visit the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
  2. Click on the result link,' RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result'
  3. On the next login window, students will be required to enter details including roll number and registration number
  4. Submit and download RBSE 12th Result 2022

Live updates

RBSE Rajasthan Board Result: The RBSE 12th Science and Commerce results for the 2022 board exams will be announced at 2 pm for over 2.5 lakh students today. Keep following this blog for latest updates on direct links, mark sheets, toppers and more.

08:03 AM IST
June 1, 2022

RBSE Board Result 2022

According to RBSE, the Class 12 Science, Commerce results 2022 will be announced at 2 PM. Over 2.5 lakh students appeared in the RBSE 12th exams which concluded in April. 2.3 lakh (2,32,005) students took the Class 12 Science and 27,339 students appeared in 12th Commerce. Read More



By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
07:56 AM IST
June 1, 2022

RBSE 12th Result 2022 Science, Commerce Today

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will announce the Class 12 results for the Science and Commerce exams today, June 1. Students can access their RBSE board exam results at the official websites of the board -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click here for more Education News
Rajasthan Board Rajasthan Board Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Rajasthan Board To Declare RBSE 2022 Class 12 Science, Commerce Results Today
Rajasthan Board To Declare RBSE 2022 Class 12 Science, Commerce Results Today
Goa Board To Announce GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Today
Goa Board To Announce GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Today
IGNOU Admission 2022: Registration For July Session Begins
IGNOU Admission 2022: Registration For July Session Begins
Supreme Court Directs NIOS To Fix Exam centres Within 10 Kms From Accredited Institutions
Supreme Court Directs NIOS To Fix Exam centres Within 10 Kms From Accredited Institutions
NIOS 10th, 12th Public Exams 2022 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Details Here
NIOS 10th, 12th Public Exams 2022 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................