Rajasthan Board 2022 Result Live: RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Results At 2 PM Today; Official Website, Link
RBSE Rajasthan Board Result: The RBSE 12th Science and Commerce results for the 2022 board exams will be declared at 2 pm for over 2.5 lakh students. The RBSE result 2022 Rajasthan online website is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Board Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), or RBSE, is set to announce the Class 12 results for the Science and Commerce streams today, June 1. The RBSE 12th Science and Commerce results for the 2022 board exams will be declared at 2 pm for over 2.5 lakh students. The RBSE result 2022 Rajasthan online website is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE held the Class 12th exams between March 24 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state. To access the Class 12th Science and Commerce RBSE results, students will be required to use their BSER exam roll numbers as mentioned on the admit card and their dates of birth as login credentials on the Rajasthan board official website. The students have to score a minimum 33 per cent marks to be considered qualified.
RBSE Class 12 Result 2022: How to check the result
- Visit the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
- Click on the result link,' RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result'
- On the next login window, students will be required to enter details including roll number and registration number
- Submit and download RBSE 12th Result 2022
Live updates
RBSE Board Result 2022
According to RBSE, the Class 12 Science, Commerce results 2022 will be announced at 2 PM. Over 2.5 lakh students appeared in the RBSE 12th exams which concluded in April. 2.3 lakh (2,32,005) students took the Class 12 Science and 27,339 students appeared in 12th Commerce. Read More
RBSE 12th Result 2022 Science, Commerce Today
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will announce the Class 12 results for the Science and Commerce exams today, June 1. Students can access their RBSE board exam results at the official websites of the board -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.