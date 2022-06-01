Rajasthan board Class 12th results live updates

Rajasthan Board Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), or RBSE, is set to announce the Class 12 results for the Science and Commerce streams today, June 1. The RBSE 12th Science and Commerce results for the 2022 board exams will be declared at 2 pm for over 2.5 lakh students. The RBSE result 2022 Rajasthan online website is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE held the Class 12th exams between March 24 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state. To access the Class 12th Science and Commerce RBSE results, students will be required to use their BSER exam roll numbers as mentioned on the admit card and their dates of birth as login credentials on the Rajasthan board official website. The students have to score a minimum 33 per cent marks to be considered qualified.

RBSE Class 12 Result 2022: How to check the result