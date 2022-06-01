Image credit: shutterstock.com Check RBSE 12th Science, Commerce results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Results 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will announce the Class 12 Science and Commerce exam results 2022 on Wednesday, June 1. According to RBSE, the 12th result 2022 will be announced at 2 PM, the Science, Commerce exam results will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Over 2.5 lakh students appeared in the 12th Science, Commerce exams concluded in April. LIVE UPDATES | RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Results 2022

A total of 2.3 lakh (2,32,005) students took the Class 12 Science, and 27,339 students appeared in 12th Commerce exam this year. Also Read | RBSE 12th Result 2022 Previous Years' Pass Percentage

RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Exam Results 2022: List Of Websites To Check

RBSE 12th Science, Commerce exam results 2022 will be announced at 2 PM today. Check Senior Secondary exam results on the following websites-

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in.

Last year, over 99.19 per cent students passed in the RBSE 12th Science, Commerce exams 2022 successfully. The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks overall and in each paper to pass the senior secondary exams.

The Rajasthan Board will announce the Class 10, 12th Arts results 2022 in June, the date will be notified soon. Foor details on RBSE 12th Science, Commerce exam results 2022, please visit the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.