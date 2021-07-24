RBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Arts, Science, Commerce Results Today At 4 PM
RBSE 12th Result 2021: Students must keep their registration numbers ready to access RBSE 12th result 2021 from the official website. Rajasthan Board will also provide RBSE 12th result 2021 Arts, Science and Commerce through SMS.
RBSE 12th Result 2021: Rajasthan Board will announce the RBSE result 2021 Class 12 for Arts, Commerce, and Science stream today for around 8.5 lakh students. Those who are waiting for their RBSE Class 12 result 2021 can check rajresults.nic.in 2021 12th class online on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students must keep their registration numbers ready to access RBSE 12th result 2021 from the official website. Rajasthan Board will also provide RBSE 12th result 2021 Arts, Science, and Commerce through SMS. The BSER Class 12 result 2021 will also be available at some private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com. This year, RBSE exams 2021 were canceled to contain the spread of Coronavirus and the results are prepared based on the evaluation criteria devised by the RBSE. After the declaration of class 12 results, the college admission Directorate in the state will issue degree admission dates.
Follow RBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates Here:
The RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science result 2021 will be available on the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Along with these official websites, some private portals like indiaresults.com and examresults.net will also host the RBSE Class 12th Arts results 2021.
Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Result: Where To Check
The RBSE 12th result 2021 will be accessible online on rajresults.nic.in for 2021.
Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: 2021
The rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in site for the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, popularly referred to as RBSE. It hosts details on the cancelled RBSE 12th board exams, the evaluation criteria and directions to schools on filling data. The RBSE 12th exams were cancelled on June 2 after a meeting of Rajasthan’s council of ministers.
Rajresults.nic.in : Official Website
The RBSE 12th Result 2021 will be announced by the Rajasthan Board Ajmer on the official websites for Rajasthan results, rajresults.nic.in. The page currently looks like this:
RBSE 12th Result Rajasthan Board Ajmer: Education Minister
The Rajasthan Education minister Govind Singh Dotasra will announce the RBSE 12th Result 2021 in the presence of the Rajasthan Board Chairman, Dr DP Jaroli.
RBSE 12th Result 2021: Date, Time
On July 21, the Department of Education Rajasthan announced that the RBSE Class 12 result 2021 for Science, Arts and Commerce would be declared today, July 24, at 4 pm. The announcement was made via a social media post.
दिनांक 24 जुलाई 2021 साँय 4 बजे शिक्षा मंत्री श्री @GovindDotasra जी कक्षा 12 विज्ञान, वाणिज्य एवं कला वर्ग का परिणाम जारी करेंगे। इस दौरान राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड के चैयरमैन डॉ. डी.पी. जारोली भी मौजूद रहेंगे।— Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) July 21, 2021
RBSE 12th Result 2021: Exams put on hold
The RBSE Class 1-Class 12 exams were put on hold on June 3, 2021, and later cancelled due to Covid-19. Here’s the notification announcing that decision.
RBSE 12th Result 2021: Official Website
Students will be able to check their BSER results 2021 at the official websites of the board -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in
Rajasthan Board Class 12th Results Today
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will announce Class 12 results 2021 of the cancelled exams today, July 24. The Class 12th results BSER board will be declared for streams including Science, Arts and Commerce.