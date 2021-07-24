  • Home
RBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Arts, Science, Commerce Results Today At 4 PM

RBSE 12th Result 2021: Students must keep their registration numbers ready to access RBSE 12th result 2021 from the official website. Rajasthan Board will also provide RBSE 12th result 2021 Arts, Science and Commerce through SMS.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 24, 2021 10:36 am IST

RBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Arts, Science, Commerce Results Today At 4 PM
RBSE 12th result 2021 to be announced today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

RBSE 12th Result 2021: Rajasthan Board will announce the RBSE result 2021 Class 12 for Arts, Commerce, and Science stream today for around 8.5 lakh students. Those who are waiting for their RBSE Class 12 result 2021 can check rajresults.nic.in 2021 12th class online on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students must keep their registration numbers ready to access RBSE 12th result 2021 from the official website. Rajasthan Board will also provide RBSE 12th result 2021 Arts, Science, and Commerce through SMS. The BSER Class 12 result 2021 will also be available at some private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com. This year, RBSE exams 2021 were canceled to contain the spread of Coronavirus and the results are prepared based on the evaluation criteria devised by the RBSE. After the declaration of class 12 results, the college admission Directorate in the state will issue degree admission dates.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

Follow RBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates Here:

Live updates

The RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science result 2021 will be available on the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Along with these official websites, some private portals like indiaresults.com and examresults.net will also host the RBSE Class 12th Arts results 2021.

10:36 AM IST
July 24, 2021

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2021: Three Steps To Download

Here’s how to download the Rajasthan RBSE 12th result 2021: 

  • Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

  • Click on the stream-wise result link

  • Login and download your result

Details Here



10:34 AM IST
July 24, 2021

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Result: Where To Check

The RBSE 12th result 2021 will be accessible online on rajresults.nic.in for 2021.

10:29 AM IST
July 24, 2021

Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: 2021

The rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in site for the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, popularly referred to as RBSE. It hosts details on the cancelled RBSE 12th board exams, the evaluation criteria and directions to schools on filling data. The RBSE 12th exams were cancelled on June 2 after a meeting of Rajasthan’s council of ministers.

10:27 AM IST
July 24, 2021

Rajresults.nic.in : Official Website

The RBSE 12th Result 2021 will be announced by the Rajasthan Board Ajmer on the official websites for Rajasthan results, rajresults.nic.in. The page currently looks like this: 

10:25 AM IST
July 24, 2021

RBSE 12th Result Rajasthan Board Ajmer: Education Minister

The Rajasthan Education minister Govind Singh Dotasra will announce the RBSE 12th Result 2021 in the presence of the Rajasthan Board Chairman, Dr DP Jaroli.

10:17 AM IST
July 24, 2021

RBSE 12th Result 2021: Date, Time

On July 21, the Department of Education Rajasthan announced that the RBSE Class 12 result 2021 for Science, Arts and Commerce would be declared today, July 24, at 4 pm. The announcement was made via a social media post.

10:13 AM IST
July 24, 2021

RBSE 12th Result 2021: Exams put on hold

The RBSE Class 1-Class 12 exams were put on hold on June 3, 2021, and later cancelled due to Covid-19. Here’s the notification announcing that decision. 

10:11 AM IST
July 24, 2021

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2021: How To Download

  • Go to official websites of BSER -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

  • Click on the stream-wise result link

  • Login and download the result

10:10 AM IST
July 24, 2021

RBSE 12th Result 2021: Official Website

Students will be able to check their BSER results 2021 at the official websites of the board -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

10:09 AM IST
July 24, 2021

Rajasthan Board Class 12th Results Today

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will announce Class 12 results 2021 of the cancelled exams today, July 24. The Class 12th results BSER board will be declared for streams including Science, Arts and Commerce.

