RBSE 12th Result 2021: How To Check BSER Class 12 Result

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) 12th result 2021 will be declared today, July 24 at 4 pm, on the official websites. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra will declare the results at a press conference and the official websites will display result links soon after. Last year, RBSE Class 12 results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams were announced on different dates but the government has decided to declare all the results on the same day this year. BSER 12th result 2021 will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Check 12th Result

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021: How To Download

To download the Rajasthan Board 12th results from the board websites, follow these steps:

Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in Click on the stream-wise result link on the home page Login and download your result

“On July 24, at 4 pm in the evening, education minister Govind Singh Dotasra will declare Class 12 Science, Comments and Arts streams results. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Chairman Dr D P Jaroli will be present on the occasion,” Rajasthan Education Department Tweeted on July 21.

In 2020, 91.96 per cent of students from the Science stream, and 93.10 per cent of students from the Arts stream had passed Class 12th results. Results were declared on separate dates in July.

Like most of the other states, Rajasthan did not conduct board exams this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board has prepared alternative assessment schemes for both classes. For Class 12 theory exams, students’ performance in Class 10 final exam, Class 11 final exam, Class 12 marks will be taken into consideration.