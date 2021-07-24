RBSE 12th Result 2021: Arts, Science, Commerce Results Today

Image credit: Shutterstock RBSE 12th result 2021 to be announced today

Rajasthan Board will announce the RBSE result 2021 Class 12 for Arts, Commerce, and Science stream today for around 8.5 lakh students.

Students who are waiting for their RBSE Class 12 result 2021 can check rajresults.nic.in 2021 12th class online on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2021: How To Download

Go to official websites of BSER -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

Click on the stream-wise result link

Login and download the result

Students must keep their registration numbers ready to access RBSE 12th result 2021 from the official website. Rajasthan Board will also provide RBSE 12th result 2021 Arts, Science, and Commerce through SMS.

The BSER Class 12 result 2021 will also be available at some private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

This year, RBSE exams 2021 were canceled to contain the spread of Coronavirus and the results are prepared based on the evaluation criteria devised by the RBSE.

After the declaration of class 12 results, the college admission Directorate in the state will issue degree admission dates.



