Rajasthan Board Releases 12th Arts Results, 90.70% Pass

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE has published the RBSE 12th results for Arts stream students.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Jul 21, 2020 3:35 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE has published the RBSE 12th results for Arts stream students. The RBSE results have been released for more than 5 lakh students online today. The results have been released online at rajresults.nic.in, the official results’ portal of Rajasthan government which hosts the annual examination results of the State Board. The Rajasthan Board, also known as BSER, has already released the Science and Commerce streams’ results earlier this month.

Sources said a total of 5,80,725 students had appeared for the exams and out of which 52,6,726 qualified for higher education with an overall passing percentage of 90.70%.

RBSE 12th result 2020: How to check

Students may download their BSER 12th results following these steps:

Step One: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board results; rajresults.nic.in

Step Two: Click on the "Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2020 Result" link given on the homepage

Step Three: Enter your roll number and captcha given there

Step Four: Download your RBSE 12th Arts results from the next page open.

The Board had earlier postponed some of the Class 12 examinations. The postponed papers were held between June 18 and June 30.

The Board announced Class 12 result for Science stream within 19 days of conducting the exams. In Science stream, 91.96 per cent students have passed. There were total 2,37,305 students in science stream this year.

The result for Commerce stream was announced on July 13. Total 36,549 students sat for 12th exam in Commerce stream and 94.49 per cent passed. In commerce stream, 96.94 per cent girls and 93.18 per cent boys passed.

