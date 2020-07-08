RBSE 12th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board Science Result Soon @ Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 12th result 2020: RBSE or Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will publish the Class 12 result for Science stream students today on its official websites. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has said yesterday that the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Chairman D. P. Jarauli will release Class 12 Science result at Board office in Ajmer at 4 pm on Wednesday. Rajasthan 12th result for Science stream students will be announced today for the annual Higher Secondary exams which were concluded in June. The RBSE 12th results will be released online rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 12th result 2020: Direct links

Candidates who are awaiting RBSE 12th results for the Science stream may download their results from following direct links:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

This year, 11,79,830 students had registered for the RBSE Class 12 exam in the state. According to reports, more than 2.3 lakh students appeared in the Science stream of Rajasthan Board this year which is 30,000 less than last year.

Rajasthan Board had announced class 12 Science results on May 16 and recorded a high pass percentage. Last year, RBSE had announced Science and Commerce stream results on the same date.

In 2019, 92.88 per cent students passed in class 12th exams in Science stream, a 6 per cent increase from the pass percentage recorded in 2018.

RBSE 12th Science result 2020: Steps to check

Follow the steps given here to download your RBSE Class 12 Science stream results:

Step 1 : Visit any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2 : Click on the result link.

Step 3 : Enter your RBSE Class 12 registration details

Step 4 : Click submit and view your RBSE 12th Science result.