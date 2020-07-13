  • Home
  • Education
  • Girls Do Better Than Boys In RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020

Girls Do Better Than Boys In RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020

RBSE 12th Result 2020 Commerce: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, has declared Class 12 final results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 13, 2020 12:22 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

RBSE 12th Commerce Result Declared; Direct Links
RBSE 12th Commerce Result Soon; Know How To Check
RBSE Science 12th Result 2020: Apply For Scrutiny Till July 15
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 Announced; 91.96 % Students Pass
RBSE 12th Science Result Released; Check Here
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 Today; 3 Simple Steps To Check
Girls Do Better Than Boys In RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020
Girls Do Better Than Boys In RBSE Class 12 Commerce result 2020
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

RBSE Commerce result 2020 has been declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, on official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajresults.nic.in. This year, 36,549 candidates appeared in Class 12 RBSE commerce board exams of whom 94.49% students have passed. Pass percentage of girls is comparatively better than the pass percentage of boys in RBSE commerce result 2020.

The total number of girl candidates in RBSE 12th commerce exam was 12,520 of whom, 96.94% have passed.

Among boys, the pass percentage is 93.18%. The total number of male candidates was 23,548.

RBSE 12th Commerce Result: Direct Links

The results can be viewed from official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Candidates will be required to use their roll number as login credentials to check RBSE 12th commerce result on the official website.

Results can also be checked via SMS by sending RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER to 56263.

RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: How To check

To check RBSE Commerce result 2020 from an official website, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Class 12 Commerce result’ link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number.

Step 4: Enter the captcha as shown on the website.

Step 5: Click on the ‘submit’ icon and view your RBSE 12th Commerce result.

Click here for more Education News
RBSE 12th results RBSE Commerce result RBSE Class 12 Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
HBSE 10th Result 2020: Apply For Recheck And Revaluation
HBSE 10th Result 2020: Apply For Recheck And Revaluation
CBSE Result Today? No Confirmation Yet
CBSE Result Today? No Confirmation Yet
CBSE Result 2020: Check Board Exam Results' Date Updates Here
CBSE Result 2020: Check Board Exam Results' Date Updates Here
CBSE Result 2020: How To Obtain Marksheet, Pass Certificate
CBSE Result 2020: How To Obtain Marksheet, Pass Certificate
CBSE Result 2020: List Of Official Websites
CBSE Result 2020: List Of Official Websites
.......................... Advertisement ..........................