Girls Do Better Than Boys In RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020

Girls Do Better Than Boys In RBSE Class 12 Commerce result 2020

RBSE Commerce result 2020 has been declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, on official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajresults.nic.in. This year, 36,549 candidates appeared in Class 12 RBSE commerce board exams of whom 94.49% students have passed. Pass percentage of girls is comparatively better than the pass percentage of boys in RBSE commerce result 2020.

The total number of girl candidates in RBSE 12th commerce exam was 12,520 of whom, 96.94% have passed.

Among boys, the pass percentage is 93.18%. The total number of male candidates was 23,548.

The results can be viewed from official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Candidates will be required to use their roll number as login credentials to check RBSE 12th commerce result on the official website.

Results can also be checked via SMS by sending RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER to 56263.

To check RBSE Commerce result 2020 from an official website, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Class 12 Commerce result’ link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number.

Step 4: Enter the captcha as shown on the website.

Step 5: Click on the ‘submit’ icon and view your RBSE 12th Commerce result.