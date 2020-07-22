Image credit: Shutterstock Apply For RBSE Class 12 Arts Scrutiny

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has notified the facility for scrutiny of Class 12 Arts answer sheets. Students who wish to apply for this facility can do so by July 27 without fine and by July 30 with late fee. Students will be required to pay an amount of Rs 300 per subject for applying for scrutiny by July 27. Students applying for scrutiny between July 27 and July 30 will have to pay Rs 600 per subject. Scrutiny application forms are available on the Rajasthan board’s official website, bseronline.com.

RBSE, in a notification, said: “ The Last date for registration [for scrutiny] with normal fee is July 27 and the last date for registration with late fee is July 30 (for Class 12th ARTS).”

RBSE announced the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Result on July 21. The state recorded a pass percentage of 90.7%. The state recorded a pass percentage of 93.10% among girl students and 88% among boys students. RBSE Class 12 exams were held in the months of February and March.

How To Apply For RBSE Class 12 Arts Scrutiny

Step 1: Visit RBSE website -- bseronline.com

Step 2: Register with details including roll number, class, mobile number, email, bank account number, ID proof and address.

Step 3: Mention the subjects to be scrutinised

Step 5: Pay the fees

Step 6: Submit the application