  • Home
  • Education
  • RBSE 12th Result 2020 Arts: Apply For Scrutiny By July 30

RBSE 12th Result 2020 Arts: Apply For Scrutiny By July 30

Students will be required to pay an amount of Rs 300 per subject for applying for RBSE scrutiny by July 27. Students applying for scrutiny between July 27 and July 30 will have to pay Rs 600 per subject.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 22, 2020 9:49 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020: 93.10% Girls Qualify, Do Better Than Boys In Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Exams
RBSE 12th Arts Results Out. Direct Link Here
Live
Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Exam Result 2020: Live Updates
Rajasthan Board Releases 12th Arts Results, 90.70% Pass
Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Result Today: Know About Degree Admission
Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 Today, Know How To Check
RBSE 12th Result 2020 Arts: Apply For Scrutiny By July 30
Apply For RBSE Class 12 Arts Scrutiny
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has notified the facility for scrutiny of Class 12 Arts answer sheets. Students who wish to apply for this facility can do so by July 27 without fine and by July 30 with late fee. Students will be required to pay an amount of Rs 300 per subject for applying for scrutiny by July 27. Students applying for scrutiny between July 27 and July 30 will have to pay Rs 600 per subject. Scrutiny application forms are available on the Rajasthan board’s official website, bseronline.com.

RBSE, in a notification, said: “ The Last date for registration [for scrutiny] with normal fee is July 27 and the last date for registration with late fee is July 30 (for Class 12th ARTS).”

RBSE announced the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Result on July 21. The state recorded a pass percentage of 90.7%. The state recorded a pass percentage of 93.10% among girl students and 88% among boys students. RBSE Class 12 exams were held in the months of February and March.

How To Apply For RBSE Class 12 Arts Scrutiny

Step 1: Visit RBSE website -- bseronline.com

Step 2: Register with details including roll number, class, mobile number, email, bank account number, ID proof and address.

Step 3: Mention the subjects to be scrutinised

Step 5: Pay the fees

Step 6: Submit the application

Click here for more Education News
RBSE 12th results RBSE Class 12 Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Received Complaints Regarding Candidates Using Fake SC Certificates To Get Admissions: Punjab Minister
Received Complaints Regarding Candidates Using Fake SC Certificates To Get Admissions: Punjab Minister
Haryana Board Class 12th Result Declared; HBSE 12th Results Available On Bseh.org.in
Haryana Board Class 12th Result Declared; HBSE 12th Results Available On Bseh.org.in
DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Admission Tests by NTA in September, Check Details
DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Admission Tests by NTA in September, Check Details
University Of Mumbai Admission 2020 Schedule Released; Apply Till August 4
University Of Mumbai Admission 2020 Schedule Released; Apply Till August 4
Initiative Launched To Provide Psycho-social Support To Students
Initiative Launched To Provide Psycho-social Support To Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................