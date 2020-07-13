Image credit: Shutterstock RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020 to be released soon

RBSE or Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will publish the RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020 soon on the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. More than three lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 exams which concluded on June 30. The exams were initially scheduled to be held in March but had to be deferred due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing lockdown to curb infections.This year, 11,79,830 students had registered for the RBSE Class 12 exam in the state.

Last year, RBSE had announced Science and Commerce stream results on the same date. Rajasthan 12th results for Science stream students were already announced on July 8.

RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020: Steps to check

Follow the steps given here to download your RBSE Class 12 Commerce stream results:

Step 1 : Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2 : Click on the Class 12 Commerce result link.

Step 3 : Enter your RBSE Class 12 registration details

Step 4 : Click submit and view your RBSE 12th Commerce result.

Check RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020 through SMS

Students can also check the result by sending RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER to 56263.