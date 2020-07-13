  • Home
  • Education
  • RBSE 12th Commerce Result Soon; Know How To Check

RBSE 12th Commerce Result Soon; Know How To Check

RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020 - Students can check Rajasthan Class 12 Commerce Result 2020 soon on the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 13, 2020 11:03 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

RBSE Science 12th Result 2020: Apply For Scrutiny Till July 15
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 Announced; 91.96 % Students Pass
RBSE 12th Science Result Released; Check Here
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 Today; 3 Simple Steps To Check
Rajasthan Class 12 Science Results Today @ Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science Result 2020 Tomorrow
RBSE 12th Commerce Result Soon; Know How To Check
RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020 to be released soon
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

RBSE or Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will publish the RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020 soon on the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. More than three lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 exams which concluded on June 30. The exams were initially scheduled to be held in March but had to be deferred due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing lockdown to curb infections.This year, 11,79,830 students had registered for the RBSE Class 12 exam in the state.

Last year, RBSE had announced Science and Commerce stream results on the same date. Rajasthan 12th results for Science stream students were already announced on July 8.

RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020: Steps to check

Follow the steps given here to download your RBSE Class 12 Commerce stream results:

Step 1 : Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2 : Click on the Class 12 Commerce result link.

Step 3 : Enter your RBSE Class 12 registration details

Step 4 : Click submit and view your RBSE 12th Commerce result.

Check RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020 through SMS

Students can also check the result by sending RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER to 56263.

Click here for more Education News
RBSE Commerce result RBSE Class 12 Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Rajasthan Board Declares Class 12 Commerce Result
Rajasthan Board Declares Class 12 Commerce Result
RBSE Class 12 Commerce Result 2020: Live Update
Live | RBSE Class 12 Commerce Result 2020: Live Update
CBSE Result 2020: The Firsts In The Board Exam This Year
CBSE Result 2020: The Firsts In The Board Exam This Year
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 Highlights
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 Highlights
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 Declared: 74.34% Pass Class 12 Arts Exam
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 Declared: 74.34% Pass Class 12 Arts Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................