RBSE or Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has published the RBSE Class 12 Commerce Result 2020 on the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Chairman D. P. Jarauli had earlier said that results will be announced today. More than three lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 exams which concluded on June 30. The exams were initially scheduled to be held in March but had to be deferred due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing lockdown to curb infections. This year, 11,79,830 students had registered for the RBSE Class 12 exam in the state.

Last year, RBSE had announced Science and Commerce stream results on the same date. Rajasthan 12th results for Science stream students were already announced on July 8.

Follow the steps given here to download your RBSE Class 12 Commerce stream results:

Step 1 : Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2 : Click on the Class 12 Commerce result link.

Step 3 : Enter your RBSE Class 12 roll number

Step 4: Enter the captcha as shown on the website

Step 4 : Click submit and view your RBSE 12th Commerce result.

Check RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020 through SMS

Students can also check the result by sending RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER to 56263.