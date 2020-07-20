RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Soon @ rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE (also known as BSER), the state level board which conducts secondary and higher secondary annual certificate examinations, is likely to release the RBSE 12th Arts results on July 21. An official from the RBSE told NDTV that the Rajasthan Board results will be released tomorrow, if 'there is no any other issues'. The BSER Class 12 Arts results will be released at rajresults.nic.in, official RBSE portal which hosts the annual examination results of the Board. Before this, the RBSE 12th results for Science and Commerce on July 8 and July 13 respectively. Updates on RBSE 12th results will be released on the official website of the Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to an official from the Board, the RBSE 12th result will be released for more than 5 lakh students.

RBSE 12th result 2020: Where to check

The RBSE 12th result 2020 will be released online at rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 12th result 2020: When to check

RBSE 12th result is expected to be released online on July 21 or Tuesday.

RBSE 12th result 2020: How to check

Candidates may download their BSER results following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board results; rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2020 Result" link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and captcha given there

Step 4: Download your RBSE 12th Arts results from the next page open.

The Board had earlier postponed some of the Class 12 examinations. The postponed papers were held between June 18 and June 30.

The Board announced Class 12 result for Science stream within 19 days of conducting the exams. In Science stream, 91.96 per cent students have passed. There were total 2,37,305 students in science stream this year.

The result for Commerce stream was announced on July 13. Total 36,549 students sat for 12th exam in Commerce stream and 94.49 per cent passed. In commerce stream, 96.94 per cent girls and 93.18 per cent boys passed.