RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Today; Check Details

The RBSE 12th Arts result will be declared at 12:15 pm today, June 6. Once declared, the RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2022 will be available on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 6, 2022 6:55 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is all set to announce the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts result 2022 on Monday, June 6. The RBSE 12th Arts result will be declared at 12:15 pm today. The state Education Minister tweeted: "The result of Arts Faculty and Varishtha Upadhyay of Senior Secondary Examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 12.15 PM. Best wishes to all the students in advance."

The board will also announce the RBSE Varishtha Upadhyay results along with the Rajasthan 12th board Arts result 2022.

Once declared, the RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2022 will be available on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. To download the Class 12 Board Arts result, candidates will need to click on the RBSE 12th Arts result link. Enter their log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth. BSER 12th Arts result will appear on the screen.

The Rajasthan Board has already announced the RBSE 12th Science and Commerce results on June 1. A total of 96.53 per cent students cleared the RBSE 12th Science exam 2022, while the pass percentage of the Rajasthan 12th board Commerce exam was recorded at 97.53 per cent.

To get a passing certificate from Rajasthan BSER, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks. Those who are unable to get the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for the 12th compartment exam.

RBSE Class 12 Results
