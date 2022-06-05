RBSE 12th Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts, Varishtha Upadhyay Results Tomorrow
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Live: The RBSE 12th Arts and Varishtha Upadhyay results will be announced by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) administrator LN Mantri at 12:15 pm tomorrow.
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Live: The Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts and Varishtha Upadhyay results 2022 will be declared on Monday, June 6. The RBSE 12th results will be announced by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) administrator LN Mantri at 12:15 pm tomorrow. The RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2022 will be declared on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now
To check and download the Rajasthan 12th Arts result, candidates will need to enter their log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth to get results.
How To Check RBSE 12th Result 2022:
- Visit the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Click on the designated result link
- Enter your log in credentials
- Your RBSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen
- Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Live updates
Rajasthan board will declare the 12th arts result on its official website. Read the complete news to know how to download, download link, toppers and more.
RBSE 12th Arts Result Tomorrow
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will declare the Class 12 Arts result 2022 on Monday, June 6. Over 6.52 lakh (6,52,610) students appeared in the RBSE 12th Arts exam this year.