Live

RBSE 12th Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts, Varishtha Upadhyay Results Tomorrow

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Live: The RBSE 12th Arts and Varishtha Upadhyay results will be announced by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) administrator LN Mantri at 12:15 pm tomorrow.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 5, 2022 6:29 pm IST

Check details on RBSE Class 12 Arts, Varishtha Upadhyay results 2022

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Live: The Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts and Varishtha Upadhyay results 2022 will be declared on Monday, June 6. The RBSE 12th results will be announced by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) administrator LN Mantri at 12:15 pm tomorrow. The RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2022 will be declared on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

To check and download the Rajasthan 12th Arts result, candidates will need to enter their log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth to get results.

How To Check RBSE 12th Result 2022:

  • Visit the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on the designated result link
  • Enter your log in credentials
  • Your RBSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Live updates

Rajasthan board will declare the 12th arts result on its official website. Read the complete news to know how to download, download link, toppers and more.

06:29 PM IST
June 5, 2022

RBSE 12th Arts Result Tomorrow

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will declare the Class 12 Arts result 2022 on Monday, June 6. Over 6.52 lakh (6,52,610) students appeared in the RBSE 12th Arts exam this year. 



