Check details on RBSE Class 12 Arts, Varishtha Upadhyay results 2022

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Live: The Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts and Varishtha Upadhyay results 2022 will be declared on Monday, June 6. The RBSE 12th results will be announced by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) administrator LN Mantri at 12:15 pm tomorrow. The RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2022 will be declared on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

To check and download the Rajasthan 12th Arts result, candidates will need to enter their log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth to get results.

How To Check RBSE 12th Result 2022: