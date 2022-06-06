  • Home
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Here's How To Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results

Rajasthan BSER 12th Arts Result: As per the schedule, the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will announce the Rajasthan Board Class 12 result for Arts stream at 12:15 pm on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 6, 2022 10:44 am IST

New Delhi:

Rajasthan BSER 12th Arts Result: The Rajasthan Board will declare the RBSE 12th Arts result 2022 today, June 6. As per the schedule, the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will announce the Rajasthan Board Class 12 result for Arts stream at 12:15 pm on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Apart from the official website of Rajasthan RBSE, the BSER 12th Arts result will also be available at rajresults.nic.in. RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Live

Candidates who appeared in the RBSE Rajasthan Arts exam will need to enter their log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth to get the results.

Students are also required to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in Class 12 board results in order to get a passing certificate. Candidates who are unable to get the minimum passing marks will have to appear for the RBSE compartment exam.

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh Board To Announce Class 10 SSC 2022 Result Today

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Click on the "RBSE 12th Arts result" link on the homepage
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth
  • Your BSER 12th Arts result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.
RBSE 12th results RBSE Class 12 Results

