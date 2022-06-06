RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Here's How To Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results

Rajasthan Board Class 12 results today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan BSER 12th Arts Result: The Rajasthan Board will declare the RBSE 12th Arts result 2022 today, June 6. As per the schedule, the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will announce the Rajasthan Board Class 12 result for Arts stream at 12:15 pm on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Apart from the official website of Rajasthan RBSE, the BSER 12th Arts result will also be available at rajresults.nic.in. RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Live

Candidates who appeared in the RBSE Rajasthan Arts exam will need to enter their log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth to get the results.

Students are also required to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in Class 12 board results in order to get a passing certificate. Candidates who are unable to get the minimum passing marks will have to appear for the RBSE compartment exam.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: How To Check