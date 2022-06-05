RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 By June 15: Websites, How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock Check details on RBSE 12th Arts result 2022

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will announce the RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2022 by June 15. Rajasthan board official LN Mantri confirmed the BSER 12th Arts result expected date while announcing the RBSE 12th Science and Commerce results on June 1. A total of 96.53 per cent students cleared the RBSE 12th Science exam 2022, while the pass percentage of the Rajasthan 12th board Commerce exam was recorded at 97.53 per cent.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now

The Rajasthan Board conducted the Class 12th exams between March 24 and April 26. Once declared, the RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2022 will be available on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Apart from the BSER official website, the Rajasthan Board Arts result will also be available at rajresults.nic.in.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

To access the Rajasthan 12th Arts result, candidates will need to enter their log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth to get results.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Websites

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

ALSO READ | UP Board Result 2022: When And Where To Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Results

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the "RBSE 12th Arts result" link

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Your RBSE 12th Arts result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

In order to get a passing certificate from Rajasthan Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks. Those who are unable to get the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for the RBSE 12thcompartment exam.

Last year, the 12th Rajasthan Board results were announced in July. The pass percentage for the 12th Arts stream was recorded at 90.70 per cent.