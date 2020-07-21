RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020: 93.10 % Girls Pass

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, has announced the Class 12th Arts results 2020. The overall pass percentage of the students in RBSE Class 12th Arts results is 90.70 per cent. The pass percentage of girls, 93.10 per cent, is 4.65 percentage points higher than that of the boys - 88.45 per cent.

Out of the total 5,80,725 students who appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts exams, 5,26,726 have qualified and 53,999 have failed.

Students can access the Class 12th Arts RBSE results on the official website. To check, candidates can visit the RBSE website -- rajresults.nic.in and insert the roll numbers as mentioned on the BSER admit cards and access their RBSE Class 12 Arts results.

RBSE 12th Arts Result And COVID-19

All the papers of RBSE Class 12 exams could not be held as per schedule due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and had to be postponed. The board, however, conducted the remaining papers between June 18 and June 30, 2020.

The board has already declared the Class 12th RBSE Science and Class 12th RBSE Commerce results. The overall pass percentage in Science stream was 91.96 per cent and in Commerce stream was 94.49 per cent.