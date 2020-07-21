RBSE Class 12 Arts exam result is likely to be declared today.

Rajasthan Class 12 Arts exam result is likely to be declared today. An official from the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) told NDTV that the Rajasthan Board results will be released today, if 'there is no any other issues'. Students can check the result at rajresults.nic.in, which is the official result website of the Board. Updates on the result can also be expected at the official website of the Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Board has already declared the results for Science and Commerce on July 8 and July 13 respectively.