Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Exam Result Likely Today: Live Updates
Rajasthan Class 12 Arts exam result is likely to be declared today. An official from the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) told NDTV that the Rajasthan Board results will be released today, if 'there is no any other issues'. Students can check the result at rajresults.nic.in, which is the official result website of the Board. Updates on the result can also be expected at the official website of the Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Board has already declared the results for Science and Commerce on July 8 and July 13 respectively.
Live updates
RBSE 12th result: 94.49% pass in Commerce exam
The result for Commerce stream was announced on July 13. Total 36,549 students sat for 12th exam in Commerce stream and 94.49 per cent passed. In commerce stream, 96.94 per cent girls and 93.18 per cent boys passed.
RBSE 12th result: 91.96% pass science exam
The board announced class 12 result for Science stream within 19 days of conducting the exams. In Science stream, 91.96 per cent students have passed. There were total 2,37,305 students in science stream this year.
RBSE 12th arts result marksheet, pass certificate
Students should download the result mark sheet immediately and take its printout. Official documents supporting the result will be issued by the RBSE after the result declaration.
RBSE 12th arts result 2019 was declared on May 22
The RBSE board had declared the Class 12th Arts result last year on May 22. 88% of the total students had passed the exam in 2019.
RBSE 12th arts result: How to check
Candidates may download their BSER results following these steps:
- Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board results; rajresults.nic.in
- Step 2: Click on the "Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2020 Result" link given on the homepage
- Step 3: Enter your roll number and captcha given there
- Step 4: Download your RBSE 12th Arts results from the next page open.
RBSE 12th arts result direct link
The BSER Class 12 Arts results will be released at rajresults.nic.in, official RBSE portal which hosts the annual examination results of the Board. Updates on RBSE 12th results will be released on the official website of the Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE 12th arts result is expected today
