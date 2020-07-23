RBSE 10th Result Expected Soon

RBSE Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board will announce the 10th RBSE result 2020 shortly. Around 8 lakh students await 10th RBSE result 2020.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 23, 2020 5:34 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2020: More Than 8 Lakh Students Await, Results To Be Announced Soon
Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result This Week, SSLC Result Later
CBSE Class 12 Improvement Results Released, Apply For Verification By July 24
MP Board 12th Result 2020: Check Date Details Here
Top Scorers Of Delhi Government Schools In Class 12 Board Meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Gujarat Board Supplementary Exams: GSEB To Hold Improvement Tests From August 25
RBSE 10th Result Expected Soon
RBSE 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board To Announce Class 10 Results Soon
New Delhi:

Rajasthan Board is expected to release the 10th RBSE result 2020 anytime soon. The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, or RBSE, will publish the 10th class result in the official website of the board -- rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The board completed the RBSE Class 10th exam on June 30. The Rajasthan Board, Ajmer, could not conduct all the papers of RBSE Class 10 examination as per schedule in March. The remaining papers were therefore held on June 29-30. Around eight lakh students had registered for class 10 board exam Rajasthan.

The remaining papers of RBSE 10th class were held during the pandemic. A parent also filed a plea to the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the remaining RBSE papers and allot marks on the subjects on the basis of internal assessment marks. However, the apex court dismissed the plea.

“Exams will be conducted following social-distancing guidelines prescribed by the State Government and High Court...if needed, labs, libraries, and seminar halls will also be converted into exam halls. Colleges, private schools, polytechnic institutions, engineering colleges, which are currently closed; can also be used as exam centres,” Arvind Kumar, Secretary, RBSE, had said in a statement.

RBSE had already declared the RBSE Class 12 results for all the streams. The pass percentage this year of students from Science, Commerce and Arts stood at 91.96 per cent, 94.49 per cent and 90.7 per cent respectively. Students were able to download their mark sheets on the day of 12th RBSE result from the official website of the board -- rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click here for more Education News
RBSE Class 10 Result RBSE 10th class result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIM Bangalore's Start-Up Incubation Hub Invites Application For Women Startup Program
IIM Bangalore's Start-Up Incubation Hub Invites Application For Women Startup Program
"Against UGC Guidelines": IGNOU Students Oppose First, Second Year Exams In December
31 Students Move Supreme Court Against UGC’s Final Exam Rules
31 Students Move Supreme Court Against UGC’s Final Exam Rules
'Only Pass Marks For Class 12 Needed': Admission Rules Eased For NITs
'Only Pass Marks For Class 12 Needed': Admission Rules Eased For NITs
Final Term Exam Matter: High Court Asks Delhi University To File Details Of Mock Tests
Final Term Exam Matter: High Court Asks Delhi University To File Details Of Mock Tests
.......................... Advertisement ..........................