RBSE 10th Result Expected Soon

RBSE 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board To Announce Class 10 Results Soon

Rajasthan Board is expected to release the 10th RBSE result 2020 anytime soon. The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, or RBSE, will publish the 10th class result in the official website of the board -- rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The board completed the RBSE Class 10th exam on June 30. The Rajasthan Board, Ajmer, could not conduct all the papers of RBSE Class 10 examination as per schedule in March. The remaining papers were therefore held on June 29-30. Around eight lakh students had registered for class 10 board exam Rajasthan.

The remaining papers of RBSE 10th class were held during the pandemic. A parent also filed a plea to the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the remaining RBSE papers and allot marks on the subjects on the basis of internal assessment marks. However, the apex court dismissed the plea.

“Exams will be conducted following social-distancing guidelines prescribed by the State Government and High Court...if needed, labs, libraries, and seminar halls will also be converted into exam halls. Colleges, private schools, polytechnic institutions, engineering colleges, which are currently closed; can also be used as exam centres,” Arvind Kumar, Secretary, RBSE, had said in a statement.

RBSE had already declared the RBSE Class 12 results for all the streams. The pass percentage this year of students from Science, Commerce and Arts stood at 91.96 per cent, 94.49 per cent and 90.7 per cent respectively. Students were able to download their mark sheets on the day of 12th RBSE result from the official website of the board -- rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.