RBSE 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Know Time, Steps To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock RBSE 10th result 2022 tomorrow

RBSE 10th Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board Class 10 results will be declared tomorrow, June 13. As many as 10.91 (10,91,088) lakh students await RBSE result 2022. Rajasthan Board sources told Careers360 that the Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will announce the RBSE Class 10 result 2022 on June 13 at 2 PM. Once declared, the, BSER 10th result will be available on the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. To access the RBSE 2022 Class 10 results, candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

Apart from the official websites, the RBSE 10th 2022 results will also be available on the private websites such as, indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official websites-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "RBSE 10th result" link

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Your BSER 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) conducted the RBSE Class 10 exams 2022 between March 31 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state.

The Rajasthan board Class 10th result was announced on July 30 last year. The overall pass percentage in the Class 10 RBSE exam was recorded at 99.56 per cent.