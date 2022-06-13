  • Home
  • Education
  • RBSE 10th Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check

RBSE 10th Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check

BSER 10th Result 2022: More than 10.91 lakh students appeared in the Rajasthan Board Class 10 exam this year. Last year, the pass percentage in the 10th RBSE exam was 99.56 per cent.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 13, 2022 11:13 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
RBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: BSER Rajasthan Board Result at Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Today; Time, Link
Rajasthan Class 10 Result For 2022 RBSE Exam For Over 10 Lakh Students Today
RBSE 10th Result 2022: How To Check Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result Via SMS
RBSE 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Know Time, Steps To Check
RBSE 10th Result 2022: With 99.56% In 2021; Check Pass Percentage Over Last 5 Years, Their Analysis
Rajasthan Board To Announce Class 10 Result 2022 On June 13
RBSE 10th Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check
RBSE 10th result 2022 today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
New Delhi:

Rajresults.nic.in 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is all set to announce the RBSE Class 10 result 2022 today, June 13. The Rajasthan 10th board result 2022 will be announced at 3 pm today by the state Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla. The Rajasthan Board 10th result 2022 will be declared on the official websites- rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE 10th Result 2022 Live

Latest: 10 Best Scholarships after Class 10th, Know HERE
Recommended:  Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!
Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Apart from this, the BSER 10th result 2022 will also be available at rajresults.nic.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. However, students downloading RBSE results from private websites are advised to get it confirmed from official sources.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Students can check the Class 10th RBSE result 2022 by visiting the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Enter all the required credentials. RBSE Class 10 board results 2022 will appear on the screen, download it and take a print out for further references.

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Websites

  • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • rajresults.nic.in
  • indiaresults.com
  • examresults.net

The RBSE 10th result 2022 will also be available through SMS. To check the The Rajasthan Board result via SMS, students need to type RESULT (space) RAJ10 (space) roll number and send it to 56263.

More than 10.91 lakh students appeared in the Rajasthan Board Class 10 exam this year. Last year, the pass percentage in the 10th RBSE exam was 99.56 per cent.

Click here for more Education News
rbse 10th result RBSE Class 10 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
RBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: BSER Rajasthan Board Result at Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Today; Time, Link
Live | RBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: BSER Rajasthan Board Result at Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Today; Time, Link
Institutes Like IIM Amritsar Improving Quality Of Education: Union Minister Subhas Sarkar
Institutes Like IIM Amritsar Improving Quality Of Education: Union Minister Subhas Sarkar
Rajasthan Class 10 Result For 2022 RBSE Exam For Over 10 Lakh Students Today
Rajasthan Class 10 Result For 2022 RBSE Exam For Over 10 Lakh Students Today
Goa Government Seeks Centre's Nod For Setting Up 60 New Anganwadis In State
Goa Government Seeks Centre's Nod For Setting Up 60 New Anganwadis In State
RBSE 10th Result 2022: How To Check Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result Via SMS
RBSE 10th Result 2022: How To Check Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result Via SMS
.......................... Advertisement ..........................