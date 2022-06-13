RBSE 10th result 2022 today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajresults.nic.in 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is all set to announce the RBSE Class 10 result 2022 today, June 13. The Rajasthan 10th board result 2022 will be announced at 3 pm today by the state Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla. The Rajasthan Board 10th result 2022 will be declared on the official websites- rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE 10th Result 2022 Live

Latest: 10 Best Scholarships after Class 10th, Know HERE

Recommended: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Apart from this, the BSER 10th result 2022 will also be available at rajresults.nic.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. However, students downloading RBSE results from private websites are advised to get it confirmed from official sources.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Students can check the Class 10th RBSE result 2022 by visiting the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Enter all the required credentials. RBSE Class 10 board results 2022 will appear on the screen, download it and take a print out for further references.

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Websites

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

The RBSE 10th result 2022 will also be available through SMS. To check the The Rajasthan Board result via SMS, students need to type RESULT (space) RAJ10 (space) roll number and send it to 56263.

More than 10.91 lakh students appeared in the Rajasthan Board Class 10 exam this year. Last year, the pass percentage in the 10th RBSE exam was 99.56 per cent.