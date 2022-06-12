RBSE 10th Result 2022: How To Check Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result Via SMS

RBSE 10th result 2022 tomorrow at 3 pm

RBSE 10th Result 2022 Date: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will announce the RBSE Class 10 result 2022 tomorrow, June 13. The Rajasthan Board 10th result 2022 will be announced at 3 PM on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. "The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm," the Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla tweeted.

Once declared, the, BSER 10th result will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The RBSE 10th 2022 results can also be checked at indiaresults.com, examresults.net. Candidates can check their Class 10th RBSE result 2022 by using their roll number and date of birth.

RBSE 10th Result 2022: How To Check Via SMS

Students can opt for an SMS facility to check the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th result. To check the RBSE 10th result 2022 through SMS, type RESULT (space) RAJ10 (space) roll number and send it to 56263.

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Details Mentioned On Marksheet

Name of the student

Exam name (RBSE 10th/12th)

Roll number

Subjects

Father’s name

Mother’s name

School name

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Grades

Percentage secured

Result status

Overall grade

Over 10 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams this year. The BSER Rajasthan 10th board exam were held between March 31 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state.

Students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in order to pass the Rajasthan Board Class 10 exam. Candidates who are unable to get the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will need to appear for the RBSE 10th compartment exam.