Image credit: shutterstock.com BSER 10th result 2022 available at rajresults.nic.in

BSER 10th Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 10 result 2022 has been declared, and is available at the private websites. The RBSE 10th result link 2022 is yet to get activated on the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. A total of 82.89 per cent of students passed in the BSER Class 10 exam, the girls have outperformed boys. The pass percentage of the girls was 84.38 per cent, while boys was 81.62 per cent. RBSE 10th Result 2022 Live

RBSE class 10 result 2022 - Direct Link

Apart from the official websites, the students can check the RBSE Class 10 result on the private websites- indiaresults.com, examresults.net. Apart from the websites, the students can check the RBSE Class 10 result via SMS. They need to send roll number to 56263.

To check Class 10 result 2022 on the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, the students need to use the roll number, date of birth. RBSE 10th provisional scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

A total of 10.91 lakh (10,91,088) students appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exam concluded in April. Last year, the pass percentage in the Class 10 exam was 99.56 per cent. The girls have also outperformed boys in 2021, the pass percentage of girls was 99.62 per cent, boys- 99.51 per cent.

The students need to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks to pass in the RBSE 10th exams. Those who could not clear the RBSE 10th exam 2022, can apply for the scrutiny process, the dates will be notified soon. The students can check RBSE 10th results at indiaresults.com, examresults.net.