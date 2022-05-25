  • Home
RBSE 10th Result 2022 Date And Time: Over 10 Lakh Students Await Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result

Rajasthan Ajmer Board 10th Result 2022 Date: As soon as the results are declared, students can check their Class 10 Rajasthan board exam results on the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 25, 2022 12:10 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the RBSE 10th result 2022 date and time soon. The Rajasthan board held the Class 10 exams between March 31 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state. A total of 10,91,088 students had registered for the Rajasthan board Class 10 exams. As soon as the results are declared, students can check their Class 10 Rajasthan board exam results on the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Earlier on May 17, an RBSE official told Careers360 that the RBSE Class 10, 12 result dates have not been decided yet. “The Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce exam results 2022 can be announced in May, following which the 10th exam result will be announced in June," the RBSE official added.

Last year, the Rajasthan board declared the Class 10 RBSE result on July 30. A total of 12,55,385 students registered for the examination, out of whom, 12,50,833 qualified. The overall pass percentage last year was 99.56 per cent. RBSE had to cancel the Class 10 board examination considering the ongoing Covid pandemic. The RBSE result, therefore, was prepared on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2022: How To Check Rajasthan Board Result

  1. Visit the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
  2. Click on the result link,' RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result'
  3. On the next login window, students will be required to enter details including roll number and registration number
  4. RBSE 10th Result 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Students should download and print a copy of the same for future references
